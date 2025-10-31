A menswear edit crisp enough for the season ahead

As the calendar flips over to a new month and the air turns crisp, it’s time to swap summer lightness for warm layers — textured, tactile, and touched with cheerful colour. November is also the month when men’s health issues — mental health, suicide, and prostate and testicular cancer — come into focus, with men around the world growing moustaches in solidarity with the Movember movement. It’s a month to look inward, and Lounge’s fashion edit for the week reflects that spirit as it highlights key menswear trends to adopt this season. From cardigans that are very grandpa-core to outsized blazers fit for the red carpet, and compact bags that complement, this season is all about embracing fashion that’s authentic, easy, and ready to celebrate moments both big and small… and the moustache is optional.

BARE BONES

Is any outfit complete without statement sneakers? Forgive us our ‘Halloween’ hangover but it's Amiri's iconic “Skel Top” silhouette that has us picking these low tops — for the insouciant attitude they exude. Made from a mix of leather and bandana-print canvas, the sneakers feature hand-cut appliqués along the sidewalls. Available on Amiri.com; ₹65,620.

Cord Bloomer Shacket

STRIPES OUT

Trend forecasts for the season spotlight the return of flannel shirts — soft, comfortable, and ideal for the chilly months ahead. While cowboy-cool checks never age, we turned to options closer to home that experiment with patterns. The linen Bloomer shacket from Cord Studio’s 2025 menswear collection has a roomy fit that makes it perfect for everything from formal meetings to coffee dates — or even a relaxed trek. What makes it stand out is its unique black-and-white screen print. Available on Cordstudio.in; ₹11,800.

Also Read | Brighten up your wardrobe with colours straight from New York Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Beige Taupe Wool Jacket

HERO ENTRY

This fall, outerwear is going the XL-size way. Think blazers and coats tailored to look (almost) ginormous — sharp yet slouchy, as if they were hanging off you — designed to guarantee paparazzi-level attention if you were to step onto a red carpet. Take cues from Saint Laurent’s new collection, which includes a double-breasted, six-button wool jacket in a beige taupe tone. Tailored in an oversized fit, it features a peaked lapel and padded shoulders. For celebrity inspiration, Alexander Skarsgård’s all-black look from this year’s Cannes Film Festival is a great place to start. Available on Ysl.com; ₹3 lakh.

Sacai Two-Tone Sweater

PURPLE PATCH

It’s time to dust off those chunky sweaters with vintage charm. Old-school cardigans are back in vogue, but this time in striking colours and rich fabrics. Like this sweater from Sacai’s AW25 collection — made from tactile mohair-blend in a relaxed fit, finished with contrasting trims along the ribbed edges. Another reason it’s on our wishlist: the colour. Purple is predicted to be one of the colours du jour. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.16 lakh.

Also Read | A bejewelled edit for the party season ahead

Bottega Veneta Light Cotton Twill Shorts

PAINT IT RED

Across most runways at this year’s men’s fashion weeks, one recurring motif stood out: pops of red, whether in shirts, pants, or jackets. If a blazing red shirt isn’t your style, try a more relaxed look — say, layers of a blue shirt and cardigan paired with red Bermuda shorts. These rosewood-hued shorts from Bottega Veneta, made from light cotton twill, have a schoolboy charm that’s perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch. Available on Bottegaveneta.com; ₹79,493.

Jacquemus ‘The Baneto’ Leather Bag

SHOULDER FLEX

Bags — large and small — were the standout accessories across most menswear lines this year. While it’s not yet time to retire your wallet, it’s certainly time to invest in a smart, versatile bag to hold your cards and spare change. With 2025 marking the Year of the Snake on the Chinese calendar, reptilian-inspired fashion is in vogue. Try Jacquemus’ The Baneto leather camera bag, crafted from python-embossed leather with patch pockets and an adjustable shoulder strap. Available on Jacquemus.com; ₹66,860.

Ami Paris Green Cotton Corduroy Trousers

COMFY CORDS

Rich, tactile fabrics like corduroy, velvet, and suede are the order of the day. And when it comes to bottomwear, labels including Armani and Zegna are championing big, roomy pants for making big strides. Made from 100% cotton, these velvety Ami Paris corduroy trousers in olive green are straight-up winners. Available on Amiparis.com; ₹52,800.

Also Read | Why monochrome dressing rules red carpet fashion

Tom Ford Contrast Side Stripe Track Jacket

SPORTING LIFE