Menswear fashion can't get enough of quiet luxury
SummaryDesigners continue to reimagine pared-down men's classics, aiming to create clothes with a long closet life
The fall-winter season of menswear celebrated an ageless approach to clothing with a few unexpected detailing across ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories categories.
The Milan and Paris fashion weeks, besides the Pitti Uomo fair held in Florence, proposed a closet comprising tailoring in heritage textiles, shawl collared cardigans, turtlenecks and faux fur detailing. The recently concluded FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2025 in Jaipur, too, saw designers like Antar-Agni, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantnu & Nikhil and Nirmooha incorporating drapery, deconstruction, and intricate surface texturing to celebrate the spirit of modern masculinity.
Here are some of the trends that have emerged from recent fashion shows: