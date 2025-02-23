Menswear fashion can't get enough of quiet luxury

Nifty man bags

Louis Vuitton’s bags adapt the idea of biker jackets in waxy black leather silhouettes with flaps and zip pockets, aged gold metal hardware, and quilted red lining. They materialised across icons, as Speedy bags and a Keepall and introduced the new Slouchy Hobo. Exceptional editions included soft croc Speedys, one of which was covered in logo pins alongside a leather Rolling Trunk. Workwear bags with cargo pockets and a Monogram base were crafted from suede, nubuck and calfskin in earthy tones applied across icons exemplified in the Steamer and an exceptional Steamer in tan ostrich. Tod’s presented the Di Bag Folio in an oversize version, with a capacious and versatile structure suitable for every occasion, from work to leisure. A saddlery interpretation of the multi-pocket trekking backpack completed the offering.