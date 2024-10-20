How to add drama to menswear
SummaryFrom layering to experimenting with embroideries, some key trends from the recently concluded fashion week that can help you turn casual clothes into statement outfits
Quiet luxury may be having a moment globally but there was nothing quiet about the menswear showcased at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India).
Sequinned vests, embellished trouser suits and fringed cocktail coats made their presence felt at Line Outline by Deepit Chugh and Rahul Singh. Denim got a special focus, with Pawan Sachdeva, Dhruv Kapoor and Kanika Goyal showcasing it with their distinctive street cred. What's more, Huemn's collaboration with R|ELAN, which employed high-performance fabrics of R|Elan, featured the use of mud as a “design texture".
Overall, designers exhibited trans-seasonal pieces, highlighting adventurous layering and surface texturing. Globally too, labels like Tod's, Gucci, Dior Men, Canali, Zegna, Hermès and Louis Vuitton have pushed the envelope when it comes to outerwear and layering, by proposing multi-pocketed chore jackets and knitwear crafted in technical textiles.