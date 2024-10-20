How to add drama to menswear

Maximalist embellishments

Line Outline's ensembles offered new innovations, from the giant lapels of the knee-length coats to the shawl collar of the cropped jackets. Sheer vests were dappled with embroidery, while discreet glitter occasionally appeared. Embellishments concentrated on hand embroidery, cording, pitta work and hints of zardozi. “I like to work with looks using contemporary embroideries and create outfits that are wearable yet make a statement and allow you to stand out in a crowd. My inspiration is an amalgamation of cityscapes, architecture and personalities that all come together," shared the designer Deepit Chugh.