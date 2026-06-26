The top menswear trends from Milan and Paris fashion week

At the recent Milan and Paris fashion weeks, designers looked both backwards and forwards, reviving noteworthy archival hits while proposing fresh, experimental takes on classic menswear styling. Separates and textures were mixed, the proportions of tailoring disrupted, and the boundaries between formal and casual dress codes increasingly blurred.

At Prada, for instance, creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons brought back skinny jeans, including versions in translucent fabrics that highlighted the garments' intricate construction. Trust Prada to create clothes that defy easy classification, whether by function or era.

Another standout showcase came from Paul Smith, where influences from the designer's own archive informed the collection. A utilitarian shirt in soft, washed silk-cotton echoed a lemon cotton original from Spring 1996, while a high-notch lapel, three-button jacket revisited a silhouette from Spring 1990. A brown suede and black leather field jacket offered a nod to the brand's Fall 1999 collection.

At Dunhill, creative director Simon Holloway continued his character study of British masculine identity, exploring the idiosyncrasies of multifaceted figures such as Roger Moore, Lucian Freud and Lord Snowdon through a cinematic lens. His collection balanced precision with personality, designed for a life of yacht decks, summer opera and late dinners.

Here are some of the key trends which emerged:

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High low mashup

View full Image View full Image From the Dior show in Paris on 24 June ( AFP )

Jonathan Anderson at Dior Men offered a delicious mix of collegiate and dandy while also infusing street-style elements. A long line frock coat was styled with an untucked preppy white shirt and bermuda shorts. Textured denim shirts worn with bow ties came paired with metallic shorts and oversized frayed knitted cardigans were nonchalantly thrown over ripped denim shorts.

At Giorgio Armani, classic menswear separates were mixed up with effortless sophistication. Tailored jackets were paired with combat trousers, while utility vests were styled with sharp tailoring and crisp cotton shirting. Even eveningwear saw the codes of formality loosened: the tuxedo was distilled to black trousers and a shirt, sometimes collarless or finished with a concealed placket. Classic, but with a twist.

Brunello Cucinelli's formal pieces were similarly relaxed through subtle styling interventions. A navy dinner jacket was paired with white pleated trousers rather than traditional tuxedo pants, while a white pinstripe blazer was worn with a sweater draped over the shoulders and washed cargo trousers. The result was tailoring that felt refined yet less rigid.

Layering took a more playful turn at Missoni, with shirts worn over shirts and knitwear offset by denim, lending the collection an easy, lived-in feel.

Surfing inspired

View full Image View full Image Models present creations by designer and musician Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show for Louis Vuitton in Paris on 23 June ( REUTERS )

At Louis Vuitton, men's creative director Pharrell Williams looked to the coast and surf culture for inspiration. The collection drew parallels between the surfer and the house's signature dandy, combining relaxed silhouettes with hand-spun textures, sea-inspired embellishments and a bohemian sensibility.

Designed with movement and changing climates in mind, the Canali collection relied on sophisticated layering and lightweight fabrics in shades of sesame, star anise and cinnamon. Standout pieces included a full-grain suede blouson worn with carrot-fit cotton trousers and knitwear featuring intricate micro-perforated constructions in cotton and cotton-silk blends.

Craft-led details At Tod's, the spotlight fell on the Pashmy project, an ultra-soft leather that showcases the brand's expertise in sourcing and craftsmanship. The material appeared across wardrobe staples including the Brera bomber, the Castello jacket—a relaxed blazer with patch pockets—and the weightless Solferino shirt, each embodying the house's understated approach to luxury. Adding to their exclusivity, every piece bore the signature of the master craftsman responsible for its creation.

Dolce & Gabbana's craftsmanship took a distinctly Mediterranean turn. White linen suits were embroidered with beadwork inspired by coral formations, while distressed denim was embellished with multicoloured rhinestones reminiscent of the gilded interiors of Baroque churches. Elsewhere, lemon branches adorned boxy silk shirts and crocheted pieces echoed the hand-knotted ropes of sailors.

One of the standout pieces at Ralph Lauren was a Japanese-inspired trouser derived from the traditional hakama silhouette. Equally noteworthy was a blue double-breasted evening jacket with black peak lapels, featuring tonal sashiko stitching inspired by Art Deco motifs from Lauren's neckwear archive and reinterpreted in Japan by the Sashiko Gals. The fabric was woven in Japan before being tailored into its final form in Italy, making the piece a study in global craftsmanship.



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