The mermaid-style ‘lehnga’ is hot again

Designers are experimenting with a playful silhouette of the skirt, for the client who's looking for something non-traditional and that little extra glam

Manish Mishra
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor in a mermaid-style lehnga by Tarun Tahiliani
Janhvi Kapoor in a mermaid-style lehnga by Tarun Tahiliani

The feminine mermaid-style lehnga or skirt seems to be flavour of the season. From fashion campaigns, to wedding functions and racks of fast-fashion brands, many versions of the silhouette are crowding the market. 

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, for instance, recently dazzled in an art nouveau-inspired, hand embroidered skirt with crystals, pearls and sequins, created by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Sara Ali Khan, too, opted for a mermaid-style lehnga by Manish Malhotra for the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.  

It's draw is understandable: unlike the boring traditional skirt, the mermaid style hugs the body from the waist, before flaring out dramatically, giving an hourglass figure. 

Also read: When sari meets faux leather

Stylist Ami Patel, who was behind several celebrity looks at the Ambani wedding, hails the mermaid style as a clever variation of the lehnga skirt, especially when it comes to wedding wear. 

“When one's planning to attend multiple functions, it's good to take a departure from the predictable and embrace a playful silhouette,” says Patel. "When I saw the look in Tarun's (Tarun Tahiliani's) campaign, it screamed Janhvi (Kapoor)," says Patel, who dressed Kapoor in a beige lehnga-gown dress for the Ambani wedding.

The mermaid silhouette dress first made an appearance towards the end of the 19th century, when fashion was transitioning from maximum width to maximum narrowness. 

In the early 1880s, magazines focused on promoting suits with puffed flanks that were made with canastos, which indicated a much more marked silhouette at the waist and a tail quite similar to a fish’s tail. 

The mermaid dress, however, became a thing on the haute couture runway only in the 1930s, when designer Marcel Rochas presented its variation. Two decades later, mermaid dresses became one of the favourite designs of Hollywood, with actors like Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge flaunting it.

The present reimagination of the mermaid silhouette in the Indian bridal space makes for an interesting study, considering it's been in and out of fashion over the past few years.

“Thank God, the anarkali phase is over,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. “It is a refreshing style. As opposed to a kalidar style, the mermaid silhouette is ethereal, and straight out of a fairytale. A feminine silhouette like this merits feminine jewellery, floral motifs and jewellery crafted with diamonds and pearls.”

Finish off the look with dewy fresh soft make-up to match the delicate vibe of the look, suggests Bhansali. "Since the silhouette is stiff, I'd recommend wearing stilettos, maybe a pair of plain classic silver pumps." 

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: Are AI stylists revolutionising the fashion industry?

