Met Gala 2024: The best dressed celebrities

From exaggerated capes, to voluminous gowns, fashion's biggest night saw A-listers offering their unique take on the ‘Garden of Time’ theme
From playing with 3D florals to adding whimsical fascinators, guests at the Met Gala 2024 offered a variety of interpretations of this year’s “Garden of Time" theme.
Held in the New York city on 6 May, the fashion event celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which focuses on some of the most fragile pieces spanning centuries of fashion history.
Here's a look at some of the outstanding looks, presented on the red carpet: