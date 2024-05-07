Met Gala 2024: The best dressed celebrities

From exaggerated capes, to voluminous gowns, fashion's biggest night saw A-listers offering their unique take on the ‘Garden of Time’ theme

From playing with 3D florals to adding whimsical fascinators, guests at the Met Gala 2024 offered a variety of interpretations of this year’s “Garden of Time" theme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Held in the New York city on 6 May, the fashion event celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which focuses on some of the most fragile pieces spanning centuries of fashion history.

Here's a look at some of the outstanding looks, presented on the red carpet: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zendaya brought a lot of drama to the fashion event, with her gown by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano. and a matching dramatic headpiece.

Gigi Hadid opted for an off-shoulder Thom Browne corset dress, festooned with 3D yellow roses.

Staying true to the theme, Isha Ambani wore a garden in her Rahul Mishra dress. The dress, which included traditional techniques of embroidery like fareesha, zardozi, nakshi, dabka, and French knots, took over 10,000 human hours to make.

Cardi B closed the 2024 Met Gala red carpet with a voluminous feather-trimmed black gown by Windowsen. Her black turban, diamond and emerald jewellry and dagger-sharp green nails, helped make the look more outstanding.

Tyla's Balmain sand dress was made using three colours of sand and mixed with micro crystal studs to give that shiny effect with every move. As another nod to the night's theme, the singer carried the Balmain hourglass clutch.

Lewis Hamilton was among the few male attendees who tried to follow the event's theme to a tee. He wore a custom, all-black Burberry ensemble dedicated to 18th-century gardener John Ystumllyn.

Colman Domingo is known for always making a strong fashion statement. At the gala, he wore an oversized white-and-black Willy Chavarria suit, along with a white cape to pay a tribute to two late icons, journalist André Leon Tally and 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman.

