Flower Face Silk linen organza maxi gown featuring 3D flowers sewn on to bust and straps from Natura , the spring 2024 collection. Available on zimmermann.com; ₹2,62,888.

View Full Image The Crystal Slipper from Jimmy Choo

Fairytale Fantasy

Skill meets magic in these fairytale shoes that are adorned with 12,938 individually applied Swarovski crystals and a cluster of crystal hearts on the pointy toe pumps. Available on jimmychoo.com; ₹3,76,693.

View Full Image Men’s Wax Flower Single-breasted Jacket in Black/Red

Drama in Red

Single-breasted jacket in black and red wool silk tailoring featuring an engineered Wax Flower print. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; ₹3,42,997.

View Full Image Phoenix Brooch by Vibe with Moi

Wings of Fire

Brooch in soaring phoenix motif dressed in sapphires, citrines and a thewa pendant as its tail. Available on vibewithmoi.com; price on request.

View Full Image Thom Browne Hector Bag in Pebble Grain

Wag Swag

Inspired by designer Thom Browne’s dachshund, Hector, this bag comes with rounded top handles and a brass bone charm. Available on thombrowne.com; ₹3,33,074.

View Full Image Ichendorf Milano ‘Fruits and Flowers’ Stem Glasses (set of six)

Garden in a Glass

Indulge in your favourite libation in these handmade glasses with fruity motifs designed by Alessandra Baldereschi. Available on farfetch.com; ₹24,285.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!