A style guide inspired by the Met Gala ’24

Flower FaceSilk linen organza maxi gown featuring 3D flowers sewn on to bust and straps from Natura, the spring 2024 collection. Available on zimmermann.com; ₹2,62,888.
Fairytale FantasySkill meets magic in these fairytale shoes that are adorned with 12,938 individually applied Swarovski crystals and a cluster of crystal hearts on the pointy toe pumps. Available on jimmychoo.com; ₹3,76,693.
Drama in RedSingle-breasted jacket in black and red wool silk tailoring featuring an engineered Wax Flower print. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; ₹3,42,997.
Wings of FireBrooch in soaring phoenix motif dressed in sapphires, citrines and a thewa pendant as its tail. Available on vibewithmoi.com; price on request.
Wag SwagInspired by designer Thom Browne’s dachshund, Hector, this bag comes with rounded top handles and a brass bone charm. Available on thombrowne.com; ₹3,33,074.
Garden in a GlassIndulge in your favourite libation in these handmade glasses with fruity motifs designed by Alessandra Baldereschi. Available on farfetch.com; ₹24,285.
