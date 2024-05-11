Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  A style guide inspired by the Met Gala ’24

A style guide inspired by the Met Gala ’24

Team Lounge

Lounge's style compilation of a flowing, red lily-motiffed gown, crystal shoes, a daschund-shaped leather bag, and a brooch of a soaring phoenix takes its cues from the recently-held Met Gala

Tranquility Floral Strap Gown in Red Lily from Zimmermann

Flower FaceSilk linen organza maxi gown featuring 3D flowers sewn on to bust and straps from Natura, the spring 2024 collection. Available on zimmermann.com; 2,62,888.

Also read: Met Gala 2024: The best dressed celebrities

The Crystal Slipper from Jimmy Choo

Fairytale FantasySkill meets magic in these fairytale shoes that are adorned with 12,938 individually applied Swarovski crystals and a cluster of crystal hearts on the pointy toe pumps. Available on jimmychoo.com; 3,76,693.

Men’s Wax Flower Single-breasted Jacket in Black/Red

Drama in RedSingle-breasted jacket in black and red wool silk tailoring featuring an engineered Wax Flower print. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; 3,42,997.

Phoenix Brooch by Vibe with Moi

Wings of FireBrooch in soaring phoenix motif dressed in sapphires, citrines and a thewa pendant as its tail. Available on vibewithmoi.com; price on request.

Thom Browne Hector Bag in Pebble Grain

Wag SwagInspired by designer Thom Browne’s dachshund, Hector, this bag comes with rounded top handles and a brass bone charm. Available on thombrowne.com; 3,33,074.

Also read: Missing at the Met Gala 2024: escapism

Ichendorf Milano ‘Fruits and Flowers’ Stem Glasses (set of six)

Garden in a GlassIndulge in your favourite libation in these handmade glasses with fruity motifs designed by Alessandra Baldereschi. Available on farfetch.com; 24,285.

