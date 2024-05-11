A style guide inspired by the Met Gala ’24

Lounge's style compilation of a flowing, red lily-motiffed gown, crystal shoes, a daschund-shaped leather bag, and a brooch of a soaring phoenix takes its cues from the recently-held Met Gala

Flower FaceSilk linen organza maxi gown featuring 3D flowers sewn on to bust and straps from Natura, the spring 2024 collection. Available on zimmermann.com; ₹2,62,888. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Crystal Slipper from Jimmy Choo

Fairytale FantasySkill meets magic in these fairytale shoes that are adorned with 12,938 individually applied Swarovski crystals and a cluster of crystal hearts on the pointy toe pumps. Available on jimmychoo.com; ₹3,76,693. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Men’s Wax Flower Single-breasted Jacket in Black/Red

Drama in RedSingle-breasted jacket in black and red wool silk tailoring featuring an engineered Wax Flower print. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; ₹3,42,997.

Phoenix Brooch by Vibe with Moi

Wings of FireBrooch in soaring phoenix motif dressed in sapphires, citrines and a thewa pendant as its tail. Available on vibewithmoi.com; price on request.

Thom Browne Hector Bag in Pebble Grain

Wag SwagInspired by designer Thom Browne’s dachshund, Hector, this bag comes with rounded top handles and a brass bone charm. Available on thombrowne.com; ₹3,33,074. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ichendorf Milano ‘Fruits and Flowers’ Stem Glasses (set of six)

Garden in a GlassIndulge in your favourite libation in these handmade glasses with fruity motifs designed by Alessandra Baldereschi. Available on farfetch.com; ₹24,285.

