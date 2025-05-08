Explore

Your guide to pinstriped dandy fashion inspired by Met Gala 2025

08 May 2025
Christian Louboutin 'Dandy Atlas W’ Black Patent-Leather Loafers.
Christian Louboutin 'Dandy Atlas W' Black Patent-Leather Loafers.

Pinstripes were a prominent motif at the Met Gala this year. Lounge's round up shows you how to wear the refined stripes in different ways along with some dandy accessories 

DO THE JIVE

Christian Louboutin wide-toe loafers made from patent leather come embellished with silver-tone chains on the heels. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.08 lakh. 

ĀROHI White Onyx Silk Pinstripe Pantsuit.
ĀROHI White Onyx Silk Pinstripe Pantsuit.

SHARP FIT

The tailored pantsuit comes with a cinched blazer, square-neck bralette and wide-leg pants. Available on Arohiofficial.com; 50,975. 

Alessandra Rich Pinstripe Wool-Blend Minidress
Alessandra Rich Pinstripe Wool-Blend Minidress

PIN-UP CHIC

Alessandra Rich black pinstriped sleeveless minidress with a notched lapel collar with floral lace detailing and a decorative bow. Available on Mytheresa.com; 68,586. 

moi Sunbird Collar Clip Set.
moi Sunbird Collar Clip Set.

TAKE WING

Collar-clip set depicting sparrows in flight bedecked with yellow and white sapphires on the wings, head, and tail and a magnificent jasper in the centre enclosed with black enamel. Available on Vibewithmoi.in; 1.36 lakh.  

Thom Browne Laminated Pinstripe Poplin Unstructured Sports Coat.
Thom Browne Laminated Pinstripe Poplin Unstructured Sports Coat.

WETSUIT

Waterproof sports coat in pinstripes features three patch pockets, front button closure and signature striped grosgrain loop tab. Available on Thombrowne.com; 2.50 lakh. 

Louis Vuitton Pinstripe Leather Zip-Up Mini Skirt,
Louis Vuitton Pinstripe Leather Zip-Up Mini Skirt,

SNUG & SULTRY

A-line mini skirt reworked in butter-soft lambskin and detailed with pinstripe quilting. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; 3.25 lakh.

Comme Des Garçons Crocodile-Print Shirt.
Comme Des Garçons Crocodile-Print Shirt.

GET GRAPHIC

The long-sleeved cotton shirt with front button fastening and buttoned cuffs features red and white pinstripes and a graphic crocodile print. Available on Thebusinessfashion.com; 67,500. 

Nick Fouquet Matchstick-detail Fedora Hat
Nick Fouquet Matchstick-detail Fedora Hat

HEAD SPACE

Coffee-brown fedora hat made from felt wool features a signature matchstick, ribbon trim and bow and brooch detail. Available on Farfetch.com; 2.93 lakh. 

Loewe + Paula’s Ibiza Puzzle Tiger-Print Messenger Bag.
Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Puzzle Tiger-Print Messenger Bag.

TRUE STRIPES

The “Puzzle" bag is crafted in woven raffia with tiger-like stripes and trimmed with black leather. Available on Loewe.com; 3.34 lakh.

