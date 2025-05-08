Christian Louboutin wide-toe loafers made from patent leather come embellished with silver-tone chains on the heels. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.08 lakh.

View Full Image ĀROHI White Onyx Silk Pinstripe Pantsuit.

SHARP FIT

The tailored pantsuit comes with a cinched blazer, square-neck bralette and wide-leg pants. Available on Arohiofficial.com; ₹50,975.

View Full Image Alessandra Rich Pinstripe Wool-Blend Minidress

PIN-UP CHIC

Alessandra Rich black pinstriped sleeveless minidress with a notched lapel collar with floral lace detailing and a decorative bow. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹68,586.

View Full Image moi Sunbird Collar Clip Set.

TAKE WING

Collar-clip set depicting sparrows in flight bedecked with yellow and white sapphires on the wings, head, and tail and a magnificent jasper in the centre enclosed with black enamel. Available on Vibewithmoi.in; ₹1.36 lakh.

View Full Image Thom Browne Laminated Pinstripe Poplin Unstructured Sports Coat.

WETSUIT

Waterproof sports coat in pinstripes features three patch pockets, front button closure and signature striped grosgrain loop tab. Available on Thombrowne.com; ₹2.50 lakh.

View Full Image Louis Vuitton Pinstripe Leather Zip-Up Mini Skirt,

SNUG & SULTRY

A-line mini skirt reworked in butter-soft lambskin and detailed with pinstripe quilting. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; ₹3.25 lakh.

View Full Image Comme Des Garçons Crocodile-Print Shirt.

GET GRAPHIC

The long-sleeved cotton shirt with front button fastening and buttoned cuffs features red and white pinstripes and a graphic crocodile print. Available on Thebusinessfashion.com; ₹67,500.

View Full Image Nick Fouquet Matchstick-detail Fedora Hat

HEAD SPACE

Coffee-brown fedora hat made from felt wool features a signature matchstick, ribbon trim and bow and brooch detail. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹2.93 lakh.

View Full Image Loewe + Paula’s Ibiza Puzzle Tiger-Print Messenger Bag.

TRUE STRIPES

The “Puzzle" bag is crafted in woven raffia with tiger-like stripes and trimmed with black leather. Available on Loewe.com; ₹3.34 lakh.