DO THE JIVE
Christian Louboutin wide-toe loafers made from patent leather come embellished with silver-tone chains on the heels. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.08 lakh.
SHARP FIT
The tailored pantsuit comes with a cinched blazer, square-neck bralette and wide-leg pants. Available on Arohiofficial.com; ₹50,975.
PIN-UP CHIC
Alessandra Rich black pinstriped sleeveless minidress with a notched lapel collar with floral lace detailing and a decorative bow. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹68,586.
TAKE WING
Collar-clip set depicting sparrows in flight bedecked with yellow and white sapphires on the wings, head, and tail and a magnificent jasper in the centre enclosed with black enamel. Available on Vibewithmoi.in; ₹1.36 lakh.
WETSUIT
Waterproof sports coat in pinstripes features three patch pockets, front button closure and signature striped grosgrain loop tab. Available on Thombrowne.com; ₹2.50 lakh.
SNUG & SULTRY
A-line mini skirt reworked in butter-soft lambskin and detailed with pinstripe quilting. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; ₹3.25 lakh.
GET GRAPHIC
The long-sleeved cotton shirt with front button fastening and buttoned cuffs features red and white pinstripes and a graphic crocodile print. Available on Thebusinessfashion.com; ₹67,500.
HEAD SPACE
Coffee-brown fedora hat made from felt wool features a signature matchstick, ribbon trim and bow and brooch detail. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹2.93 lakh.
TRUE STRIPES
The “Puzzle" bag is crafted in woven raffia with tiger-like stripes and trimmed with black leather. Available on Loewe.com; ₹3.34 lakh.