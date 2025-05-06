Met Gala 2025: Shahrukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh made dandyism very personal
SummaryTheir respective all-black and all-ivory ensembles at the Met Gala were a reminder that true dandyism comes from putting personal style first
India’s star presence at the Met Gala—officially the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit or, in other words, a fancy dress competition for the super-rich that helps raise money for the Costume Institute—is growing with every edition.
While designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee returned to the red carpet (or a floral blue carpet to be specific, incidentally made in India by Neytt, a Kerala-based brand) for the second time, actors Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, and designer Manish Malhotra made their first-ever appearances. Last year, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were the only Indian actors to walk the Met Gala red carpet. The latter was back at the Met this year in a polka-dotted Balmain suit dress, channeling the old world vibes.
