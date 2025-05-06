Met Gala 2025: Shahrukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh made dandyism very personal

India’s star presence at the Met Gala—officially the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit or, in other words, a fancy dress competition for the super-rich that helps raise money for the Costume Institute—is growing with every edition.

While designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee returned to the red carpet (or a floral blue carpet to be specific, incidentally made in India by Neytt, a Kerala-based brand) for the second time, actors Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, and designer Manish Malhotra made their first-ever appearances. Last year, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were the only Indian actors to walk the Met Gala red carpet. The latter was back at the Met this year in a polka-dotted Balmain suit dress, channeling the old world vibes.

Each had their own interpretation of this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", celebrating how Black dandyism has shaped fashion and how the Black community has used fashion to express themselves. André Leon Talley, the late fashion journalist was the inspiration behind this year’s theme.

View Full Image Kiara Advani at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kiara Advani, for instance, wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown, which included a gold breastplate and a cape inspired by Talley. Mukherjee was in a handquilted, oversized court jacket and sherwani in Murshidabad silk paired with a silk shirt, black quilted trousers and cummerbund, and a feathered hat, while his peer Manish Malhotra opted for an embroidered cape coat over a silk shirt and a bejewelled tie. Chopra Jonas went a black-and-white polka-dot Balmain dress and a big, statement hat. All chic and well tailored.

View Full Image Shah Rukh Khan during the Met Gala (REUTERS)

But the two, more striking looks were served by Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Online critics might be calling Khan’s all-black ensemble–a floor-length wool coat paired with a silk shirt, wool trousers, a silk cummerbund, and a layered stack of necklaces (as a way to replace the western idea of a tie; his ‘K’ long necklace and ‘SRK’ choker shone the loudest) complemented with a gold cane studded with tourmalines, sapphires and diamonds–boring, but it screams of what the SRK’s personal style is. Whether it’s the red carpet back home or his airport looks, Khan is mostly seen in jeans, black/white T-shirts and black formal suits.

“He dresses simply and we respected that," said Mukherjee, who designed the ensemble for Khan, told The New York Times, just before the Met Gala.

On the other side of the coin was Dosanjh, the actor-singer known for defying labels and representing his home state of Punjab on every stage he goes to. Much like the 2023 Coachella and Jimmy Fallon appearances, he carried his identity to the Met Gala, wearing a traditional attire–designed by Prabal Gurung–inspired by Bhupinder Singh, the 20th century a maharaja of Patiala known for his hedonistic lifestyle and deep interest in fashion and luxury–he commissioned Cartier the now-famous Patiala necklace. In doing so, Dosanjh’s outfit, an embroidered angrakha complete with a matching cape that had a map of Punjab and Gurmukhi alphabets embroidered, a bejewelled turban and a sword, showed one of the shade cards of Indian dandyism.

Some might say Khan’s all-black and Dosanjh’s all-ivory ensembles weren’t exactly in line with this year’s theme of Black dandyism. They were true to the theme in spirit, though: carrying your own comfort, style and sense of identity wherever you go. In doing so, they showed their superpower–take things from fashion and make them your own.

If that’s not dandyism, then what is?

