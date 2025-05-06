Met Gala 2025: Shahrukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh made dandyism very personal

On the other side of the coin was Dosanjh, the actor-singer known for defying labels and representing his home state of Punjab on every stage he goes to. Much like the 2023 Coachella and Jimmy Fallon appearances, he carried his identity to the Met Gala, wearing a traditional attire–designed by Prabal Gurung–inspired by Bhupinder Singh, the 20th century a maharaja of Patiala known for his hedonistic lifestyle and deep interest in fashion and luxury–he commissioned Cartier the now-famous Patiala necklace. In doing so, Dosanjh’s outfit, an embroidered angrakha complete with a matching cape that had a map of Punjab and Gurmukhi alphabets embroidered, a bejewelled turban and a sword, showed one of the shade cards of Indian dandyism.