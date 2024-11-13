When Michael Kors and Anushka Sharma co-designed a watch
SummaryFossil India Group's Johnson Verghese on why the global brand collaborated with the actor for a limited-edition watch and why the Indian consumer matters
Michael Kors recently collaborated with actor Anushka Sharma to launch an exclusive limited-edition timepiece. This is the first time an Indian female celebrity has co-designed a watch with a global fashion and accessories brand.
The special-edition watch features a 32x27mm stainless steel case and bracelet, complemented by a vibrant green dial and a green cabochon stone. Limited to just 500 units, the watch is priced at ₹19,995, and available at select online and offline stores.
In an interview with Lounge, Johnson Verghese, the managing director of Fossil India Group (Fossil owns Michael Kors watches), talks about working with Sharma, the Indian consumer and why Michael Kors watch line wants to position itself as a bridge to luxury brand. Edited excerpts:
