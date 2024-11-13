When Michael Kors and Anushka Sharma co-designed a watch

Michael Kors recently collaborated with actor Anushka Sharma to launch an exclusive limited-edition timepiece. This is the first time an Indian female celebrity has co-designed a watch with a global fashion and accessories brand.

The special-edition watch features a 32x27mm stainless steel case and bracelet, complemented by a vibrant green dial and a green cabochon stone. Limited to just 500 units, the watch is priced at ₹19,995, and available at select online and offline stores.

In an interview with Lounge, Johnson Verghese, the managing director of Fossil India Group (Fossil owns Michael Kors watches), talks about working with Sharma, the Indian consumer and why Michael Kors watch line wants to position itself as a bridge to luxury brand. Edited excerpts:

What inspired the collaboration with Anushka Sharma?

The collaboration with Anushka Sharma was inspired by her unique blend of contemporary sophistication and distinctive style, which aligns perfectly with Michael Kors' brand ethos.

When selecting collaborators, we look for some specific attributes like a strong sense of personal style, authenticity, and a significant influence in the fashion industry. And that's why Anushka makes for an ideal partner.

View Full Image Johnson Verghese, the managing director of Fossil India Group

Michael Kors positions itself as a bridge-to-luxury brand. Who's your target audience?

Pricing is a pivotal consideration when catering to the budget-conscious Indian consumer. As an accessory and ready-to-wear brand, we understand that while luxury and quality are important, accessibility also plays a crucial role in reaching a broader audience. Our strategy involves offering products at price points that deliver both value and aspirational appeal to an Indian consumer.

This approach aligns with the Indian market's expectations for both quality and affordability. We carefully balance our pricing to ensure it reflects the product's value while remaining competitive in the market.

How important is the Indian market for Michael Kors?

The Indian market is essential for Michael Kors watch and jewellery categories, representing one of our key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region. With the rise of the middle class and increasing disposable incomes, we’re witnessing a heightened demand for luxury watches and jewellery. The country's large, young population and rapidly evolving fashion consciousness make it an ideal market for our bridge-to-luxury positioning.

India's digital revolution aligns perfectly with our omnichannel approach, allowing us to reach a wider audience and gather valuable consumer insights. The Indian market offers opportunities for localised productions and collaborations, enhancing our global supply chain efficiency.

Any challenges along the way?

While challenges exist, such as complex regulations and varied consumer preferences across regions, we remain committed to investing in and growing our presence in India.

The market is not just about current sales; it represents a vital part of Michael Kors' future growth in the global luxury watch and jewellery sectors.

Many luxury or bridge to luxury brands operate on the discount model. Does offering discount impact the luxe aspect of the brand?

Discount models are indeed common in the Indian market and can effectively drive sales by attracting a broader audience. However, it’s crucial to strike a balance between offering value and preserving the luxury perception of the brand. We focus on maintaining the integrity of our premium designs and quality while ensuring that discounts are applied thoughtfully.

Rather than diluting the brand's luxe appeal, we take a selective approach to discounting, emphasising exclusivity and limited-time offers. This allows us to cater to both aspirational consumers and those seeking value, without compromising the brand's core identity. Our goal is to meet diverse consumer expectations while ensuring the brand is seen as aspirational and desirable in the luxury space.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

