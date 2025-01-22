Milan fashion week: Designers make formalwear more casual
SummaryFrom Dolce and Gabbana to Canali and Tod's, fashion brands offer more comfort, practicality and fun in menswear
Designers at the recently concluded Milan menswear fashion week offered more comfort, practicality and fun in menswear, using heritage fabrics, classic tailoring and luxe knitwear.
One of the key highlights was Tod's collection, the core of which was the brand's “Pashmy project"—distinguished by the use of soft, silky and lightweight leathers that evoke the refinement of pashmina.