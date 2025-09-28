Milan Fashion Week: A bold new era for heritage designer brands is here
The newly appointed creative directors of heritage brands set new style blueprints celebrating the past while rolling out templates for the future
The Milan Fashion Week has been a season of several noteworthy debuts. From Demna at Gucci and Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, to Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander and Dario Vitale, each designer presented their vision for heritage brands.
After Sabato De Sarno's departure from Gucci, all eyes were set on Demna's Gucci sophomore collection and the former Balenciaga artistic director didn't disappoint with his La Famiglia offering. The collection was captured by the Los Angeles-based fine-art photographer Catherine Opie, in a series of 37 portraits of characters who epitomise “the Gucciness of Gucci" as seen by its new head of design. It featured Miss Aperitivo in a sequin minidress, La VIC in a top-to-toe GG monogram, and Narcisista, whose shirt was unbuttoned almost to his GG buckle belt in a manner not unfamiliar to fans of the house during its Tom Ford era. The house also presented a short film by Oscar winner Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, The Tiger, starring the likes of Demi Moore and Ed Harris, and featuring looks from the La Famiglia collection.
What the brand needed was a wave of sensually charged styling and some flashbulb fervour to keep the Internet buzzing and Demna's presentation managed to achieve that. For his Versace debut, Dario Vitale looked at Gianni's ‘80s archive, from bold colour blocking to chainmail skirts and micro shorts. Vitale’s focus was on wearability, and so he proposed separates like an embroidered leather vest and muscle tees.