Milan Fashion Week: Designers offer luxury PJs, softly tailored suits
Brands take a relaxed approach to menswear, combined playfulness with functionality
The spring-summer menswear collections showcased at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week rooted for statement-making clothing that combined playfulness with functionality.
Dolce & Gabbana, for instance, paved the way for pyjama dressing, with models wearing PJ sets. The brand proposed tailoring mixed with innerwear and sleepwear separates. A panoply of flamboyant embellished blazers were the other key highlights at the show. Brioni's closing look, meanwhile, was a gold jacket embroidered with 24-karat gold beadings in the same shape as the house's Penne, Italy, factory.
Here are some of the key trends that emerged at the Milan Fashion Week: