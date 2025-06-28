Milan ﻿Fashion Week: Designers offer luxury PJs, softly tailored suits

It's been a season of broken tailoring, lightweight textiles and languid silhouettes, all offering ease, movement and freedom. Canali offered a decidedly contemporary take on formalwear—proposing matching tops and trousers reimagined in outerwear and overshirt shapes. The house's signature Nuvola trench made its presence felt in ultra-light suede with a soft knit lining. The overarching inspiration came from vintage cars (Grand Turismo racing cars from the 1960s and 1970s, paying homage to Monza as part of the Brianza region of Italy) and their visually sumptuous interiors which informed the stitching and tailoring.