Milan Fashion Week has spoken: Bold maximalism is back
SummaryLong bright, fur coats, shimmery dresses, velvet catsuits—the recent fashion showcase shows daring styles are making a big return
Fendi celebrated its 100 years at the recent Milan Fashion Week, with the house’s matriarch, Silvia Venturini Fendi, revisiting the luxury brand's archives.
The show opened with Dardo and Tazio Vascellari Fendi, the sons of Delfina Delettrez Fendi (Silvia's daughter and the label’s artistic director of jewellery), wearing equestrian ensembles that the late longtime creative director Karl Lagerfeld designed for the brand. The show also included new versions of the iconic Baguette shoulder bag and the Peekaboo top-handle from 2008, with shearling intarsia and fluted suede techniques.