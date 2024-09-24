Milan Fashion Week: Sheer dresses, fringe and boho-core

On 17 September, the first day of the recent Milan Fashion Week, designer Alberta Ferretti set the mood for unapologetic bohemian dressing, presenting her signature floaty, sheer, pleated and ruched dresses.

Some other showcases, too, embraced the boho-chic vibe in their showcases, making it the biggest trend of the season.

At the Fendi show, Kim Jones presented a series of slip dresses accented with Art Deco texturing and accessorised with Mama baguettes that featured matching embroidery. Blumarine's newly appointed creative director David Koma balanced the voluminous vibe of the romantic chiffon and georgette dresses by punctuating the line-up with leather separates.

Here are some other key trends that emerged at the fashion week in Milan.

Keeping it bold

Alek Wek walked the runway during the Roberto Cavalli collection show on 18 September

Paying a tribute to the late Roberto Cavalli, creative director Fausto Puglisi's showcase for the brand included 62 looks, many of which were presented by Cavalli's favourite models, including Mariacarla Boscono, Alek Wek, Isabeli Fontana and Eva Herzigova. Among the highlights of the show were Cavalli's signature mermaid and bodycon dresses.

It's also been a season of 90s soft grunge, as was evident at the showcases of Versace, Dolce and Gucci. Sabato De Sarno, for instance, offered plenty of boudoir-inspired dresses in neon green and Ancora-red crafted in lace, which most probably be soon seen on various red carperts.

Also read: Why preppy chic clothes will never go out of fashion Donatella Versace proposed fluttery, body-skimming skirts and slips worn with polo tees, bringing back the nineties mood of casual glamour. Dolce & Gabbana offered a tribute show to Marilyn Monroe, Monica Vitti and Marlene Dietrich, by dressing models in platinum wigs, babydoll dresses and pointy conical bras.

At Etro too, there was a panoply of form-flattering mesh-meets-prints looks, with a nod to flamenco dancers.

Archival redux

From the Prada show on 19 September

Prada's show saw a resurrection of the archival classics, from Mary Jane shoes and kitten heels with pointy edges, to tie-up ballet pumps and loafers. At Gucci, the historical Bamboo bag got an artistic upgrade.

There were a number of vintage versions customised by Japanese artists Nami Yokoyama and Daido Moriyama in the show. Missoni also went back to the archives and reignited a colourful striped collection that was originally created in 1990 to celebrate the soccer world cup.

The print of Donatella Versace’s favourite flower, wild rose, was seen across garments in the collection.

Disco dressing

From the Versace show on 20 September

Some designers, including Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Versace, presented high-octane glam dresses, reminding that shine is still in fashion.

Emporio Armani's latticed skirts with interlocking macro paillette, for example, stood out, along with sporty vest dresses featuring sparkly horizontal stripes. One of Tom Ford's T-shirt dresses encrusted with silver beads was a statement-maker. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini was a little more adventurous and presented two head-to-toe shine looks in glistening lamé, a co-ord set and a halter gown with a thigh-high slit.

Also read: London Fashion Week: Aarti Vijay Gupta writes a love letter to Kashmir Summer leather

Naomi Campbell walked the runway during the Tod's collection show on 20 September

There were a handful of showcases that made summer leather shine. Tod's play of sculpting and draping techniques and a masterful extrapolation of leather stood out, especially seen in a forest green pleated leather dress. Also worth mentioning are cutwork leather coats at Ferragamo which evoked instant desirability. At Bally, a standout ensemble was a burgundy leather coat with a nipped waist which was paired with a skirt.