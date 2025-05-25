How the military has defined menswear fashion

Military clothing, accessories and gadgets have time and again informed both menswear and womenswear. So much so that these army-inspired items—practical, durable and utilitarian—have become an integral part of our daily wardrobe over the years.

The ubiquitous trench coat, for instance. It was crafted for the soldiers of World War I by Thomas Burberry, the English fashion designer and the founder of the brand Burberry. This tough looking yet chic piece features a double-breasted closure with 10 front buttons, a storm flap, wide lapels, and pockets that button-close. Over the years, designers like Christopher Bailey and Riccardo Tisci have reimagined the coat, adding prints and embroideries.

The fatigue jacket is another example. Its origin can be traced to the basic uniform for British troops during World War II. This dust-hued khaki jacket with four pockets—two on the hips, two on the breasts—and all buttoned, has been recontextualised in textiles like leather and suede. Also, worth mentioning is the parka, another military offshoot, which usually comes with a furry hood and a zipper closure. Crafted in lightweight waterproof nylon and cotton construction, this utilitarian piece is said to have kept the US troops warm during the Korean war without obstructing movement.

Here are some other noteworthy derivatives from military apparels that have refined and redefined menswear clothing and accessories, and the story behind their origin.