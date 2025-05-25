How the military has defined menswear fashion

The fatigue jacket is another example. Its origin can be traced to the basic uniform for British troops during World War II. This dust-hued khaki jacket with four pockets—two on the hips, two on the breasts—and all buttoned, has been recontextualised in textiles like leather and suede. Also, worth mentioning is the parka, another military offshoot, which usually comes with a furry hood and a zipper closure. Crafted in lightweight waterproof nylon and cotton construction, this utilitarian piece is said to have kept the US troops warm during the Korean war without obstructing movement.