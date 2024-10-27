Milk Makeup has landed in India to find more beauty inspiration
SummaryMazdack Rassi, the co-founder of Milk Makeup and Milk Studios, on entering India market and the importance of influencer marketing
The popular American beauty brand Milk Makeup has entered India, launching exclusively at multi-retailer Sephora.
Conceived in Milk Studios, a photography and film studio in the city of New York in 2016, the brand has a a cult following, especially because of its fun packaging and user-friendly formulae.
In an interview with Lounge, Mazdack Rassi, co-founder of the make-up and photography and film company, talks about the brand's India plans and the changing beauty customer. Edited excerpts: