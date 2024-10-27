Milk Makeup has landed in India to find more beauty inspiration

What is the best way to tackle the waste generated by the beauty industry?

Ultimately, it's creating products that are sustainable themselves. With consumer products, it's a little bit more difficult because there is usage, and then you're left with the component, you're left with the paper. You have to make sure that recyclability is as easy as possible. The plastic components of one package need to be the same so you don't need to take them apart. You have to do everything you can to make it easy for the consumer to recycle and that's very difficult. We're not the best at it, we still need to work on it.