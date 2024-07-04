Mira Kapoor wants to simplify your skincare routine

In an interview with Lounge, the skincare entrepreneur discusses the industry, the idea behind her brand, Akind, and her skincare routine

Mira Kapoor is the latest celebrity to create a skincare brand. Last month, Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira and Rajput launched Akind, which aims to enhance skin barrier health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brand offers skin rebuilding options for different skin types, at a price range starting ₹575. It has launched nine products, including cleansers, toners, serums and sunscreen.

In an interview with Lounge, Kapoor discusses the idea behind the brand, the product creation process and her skincare routine. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's the idea behind Akind? Our focus is on the skin barrier, which is crucial for overall skin health. By addressing the skin barrier as the foundation of our brand, we tackle skin health holistically rather than targeting just one or two issues. We have three ranges—Build, Balance, and Defend—designed to ensure the skin barrier remains intact from all perspectives. The brand is rooted in my philosophy as an everyday person dealing with everyday skin problems, yet struggling to find practical solutions. It is gender neutral, skin type agnostic and is also a great brand for teenagers to use when they are starting their journey with skincare.

Also read: Lip oil: a skincare must-have or a beauty scam? The beauty space has become a crowded market. What prompted you to start the brand? I was inspired by my skincare journey, which began with watching my mother's beauty rituals—simple, natural and effective. Those early memories of using rosewater patches have evolved into curating an entire skincare line, all the while adhering to the philosophy of less is more. My approach to beauty has always been closely linked with wellness, understanding that what we put on our skin reflects our overall health. My skincare journey truly took off when I started paying attention to what my skin was communicating. It has been a process of discovery, filled with trial and error. Through it all, I’ve learned what works for me, and I wanted to share those insights with others on their quest for healthy skin.

Your must-do practices for good skincare? Establish a consistent skincare. This includes cleansing twice daily, regular exfoliation to encourage skin renewal, and applying sunscreen every day. Sunscreen is vital for protection against premature aging and sun damage, regardless of the weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What went behind the scenes while designing these products? Our products cater to the Indian skin type, which is rich in melanin and prone to hyperpigmentation. I remember when we were developing the OnCloud 9 moisturizer. It was almost ready for launch but then I suggested adding probiotics to give it an edge and enhance its skin benefits. The Tira team went back and reformulated it. This solution-driven approach has been central to our product development process.

You've talked about dealing with acne. Any hacks on how to manage it? Acne is a sign that your body is not functioning optimally and is imbalanced. So addressing it from the inside out is key. Then using soothing non-irritating products those that tackle post-inflammatory hyper pigmentation and erythema (PIH and PIE) become a part a routine to tackle and prevent acne. In serious conditions, it's better to take help from a dermatologist to understand what type of acne it is and work from there. It can be a tough process and can scar you mentally as well.

