India's handbag market has seen a steady influx of homegrown labels over the years, spanning everything from affordable everyday bags to premium designer accessories. Yet, despite the growing number of players, the market is still waiting for a homegrown brand with the scale, design identity and consumer recall of an established international label. The challenge lies in finding the sweet spot between price, quality and design, a segment that has traditionally been underserved.
Founded in 2019, Miraggio is among the brands looking to occupy this space. The idea was to offer fashion-forward handbags at accessible prices, bridging the gap between international premium labels and mass-market options. “We built Miraggio for the ₹2,000-6,000 band in between, with an average selling price of around ₹2,700-3,000,” says Mohit Jain, chief executive and founder of the brand.
Seven years on, the brand has grown into a business with an annualised revenue run rate of over ₹200 crore in 2026. Jain believes this growth also reflects a shift in consumer behaviour. Today's Indian consumer is more aspirational, increasingly interested in brands that reflect their personal style and willing to experiment with labels that offer a distinct design identity and experience.
As Miraggio marks seven years, Jain speaks to Lounge about the brand's journey, the changing Indian handbag market and what it takes to build a homegrown accessories label. Edited excerpts: