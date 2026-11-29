How have the aspirations and shopping habits of Indian consumers evolved over the last few years, particularly in the premium fashion accessories segment?

Our consumer base largely comprises Gen Z and millennials, with our core audience in the 20-35 age group. This is significant in a country where over 65% of the population is under 35. These consumers are looking for accessories that fit into their lifestyles and work across different settings, whether it's a day at the office, a weekend getaway or an evening out.