India's handbag market has seen a steady influx of homegrown labels over the years, spanning everything from affordable everyday bags to premium designer accessories. Yet, despite the growing number of players, the market is still waiting for a homegrown brand with the scale, design identity and consumer recall of an established international label. The challenge lies in finding the sweet spot between price, quality and design, a segment that has traditionally been underserved.
India's handbag market has seen a steady influx of homegrown labels over the years, spanning everything from affordable everyday bags to premium designer accessories. Yet, despite the growing number of players, the market is still waiting for a homegrown brand with the scale, design identity and consumer recall of an established international label. The challenge lies in finding the sweet spot between price, quality and design, a segment that has traditionally been underserved.
Founded in 2019, Miraggio is among the brands looking to occupy this space. The idea was to offer fashion-forward handbags at accessible prices, bridging the gap between international premium labels and mass-market options. “We built Miraggio for the ₹2,000-6,000 band in between, with an average selling price of around ₹2,700-3,000,” says Mohit Jain, chief executive and founder of the brand.
Founded in 2019, Miraggio is among the brands looking to occupy this space. The idea was to offer fashion-forward handbags at accessible prices, bridging the gap between international premium labels and mass-market options. “We built Miraggio for the ₹2,000-6,000 band in between, with an average selling price of around ₹2,700-3,000,” says Mohit Jain, chief executive and founder of the brand.
Seven years on, the brand has grown into a business with an annualised revenue run rate of over ₹200 crore in 2026. Jain believes this growth also reflects a shift in consumer behaviour. Today's Indian consumer is more aspirational, increasingly interested in brands that reflect their personal style and willing to experiment with labels that offer a distinct design identity and experience.
As Miraggio marks seven years, Jain speaks to Lounge about the brand's journey, the changing Indian handbag market and what it takes to build a homegrown accessories label. Edited excerpts:
How have the aspirations and shopping habits of Indian consumers evolved over the last few years, particularly in the premium fashion accessories segment?
Our consumer base largely comprises Gen Z and millennials, with our core audience in the 20-35 age group. This is significant in a country where over 65% of the population is under 35. These consumers are looking for accessories that fit into their lifestyles and work across different settings, whether it's a day at the office, a weekend getaway or an evening out.
There is also a growing appetite for experimentation. Greater exposure to global fashion trends through social media, content creators and digital platforms has made consumers more aware of emerging styles, silhouettes and design sensibilities. They are increasingly open to trying new designs and expressing their individual style through accessories.
The handbag market has become increasingly competitive, with several homegrown labels entering the accessible-premium space. What gaps do you still see in the market, and how does Miraggio plan to differentiate itself?
The growth of India's aspirational-premium market is being driven by rising disposable incomes, a young consumer base and greater exposure to global fashion trends. Consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on products that offer distinctive design and quality, without necessarily opting for traditional luxury labels. Social media, content creators and digital platforms have also changed how people discover brands and engage with fashion. This shift is extending beyond metros, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities becoming important markets.
For us, this presents an opportunity to reach consumers who are looking for design-led products at accessible price points. Our focus is on expanding our retail presence, strengthening our omnichannel business and broadening our product portfolio. We aim to scale our retail network to 10 stores by the end of this financial year, as we work towards our long-term revenue target of ₹800 crore by FY30.
India has a strong legacy of craftsmanship and is a major manufacturing hub for global fashion brands. What will it take for homegrown handbag labels to build the kind of global recognition enjoyed by international brands?
It comes down to India having historically been a manufacturing and sourcing hub for global accessory brands rather than an owner of global retail distribution and storytelling. Much of the craftsmanship behind the world's recognised bags has quietly come out of Indian ateliers and tanneries, but the brand equity, pricing power and cultural narrative have sat with European and American houses.
Building an "It bag" isn't just a design exercise, it requires decades of patient, well-capitalised brand building, a strong domestic luxury consumer base to anchor pricing, and a retail and editorial presence in the global fashion capitals—all of which take time and sustained investment.
India's homegrown accessories industry is still relatively young in comparison, and much of the domestic market itself has historically been value and utility-driven rather than status-driven.
I do think that's changing—as brands invest in design language, quality and retail experience, and as Indian consumers become more design-literate and willing to pay for homegrown craftsmanship, I believe India's own “it” bag moment is very much ahead of us, not behind us.
How do you interpret global fashion trends for the Indian market, while keeping the preferences and needs of local consumers in mind?
We closely track global design cues, from silhouettes and hardware to colour trends, but we don't adopt them wholesale. While many international labels release two seasonal collections a year, we introduce new designs every month. This allows us to respond to changing trends more quickly.
Localisation happens at several levels, including pricing, functionality and occasion. Even when a silhouette draws from global trends, we adapt it to suit the Indian consumer. Our totes and laptop bags, for instance, remain among our top-selling categories, driven by young professionals looking for bags that work across their professional and personal lives. We also create festive and wedding-season collections, occasions that may not feature as prominently in a purely Western fashion calendar.
Customer feedback is another important part of the design process. Our Denice bag, for example, evolved into Denice 2.0 after customers shared feedback about its straps. This kind of iteration is important to us. It allows us to respond to what customers actually need rather than simply dictate what they should buy.
Miraggio started as a digital-first brand and is now expanding its offline retail presence. What is driving this shift, and what role will physical stores play in your long-term growth plans?
While online platforms have helped us build reach and establish a consumer base, physical stores allow customers to experience our products firsthand. In a category like handbags, the ability to touch, feel and assess a product plays an important role in purchase decisions.
We aim to have 10 stores by March 2027, with plans to expand to over 110 in the next five years. The focus is on building an omnichannel presence where physical stores and digital platforms complement each other. The larger aim is to make the brand accessible to a wider audience while creating a consistent experience across channels.