Luxury pieces that could become modern heirlooms

The luxury objects worth investing in are no longer limited to traditional heirlooms. Today, craftsmanship, individuality and the simple pleasure of ownership can turn even the most unexpected pieces into lasting collectibles.
The luxury objects worth investing in are no longer limited to traditional heirlooms. Today, craftsmanship, individuality and the simple pleasure of ownership can turn even the most unexpected pieces into lasting collectibles.
We have curated a selection of objects this week that blur the line between function, craftsmanship and fantasy. Many have the makings of modern heirlooms, from a heavily embellished watch and a jewelled turban ornament to a bar trunk and a sculptural chair. What makes them even more special is the story behind each one.
We have curated a selection of objects this week that blur the line between function, craftsmanship and fantasy. Many have the makings of modern heirlooms, from a heavily embellished watch and a jewelled turban ornament to a bar trunk and a sculptural chair. What makes them even more special is the story behind each one.
The Jacob & Co. Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, drenched in tsavorites and diamonds, for example, turns the chameleon’s shifting palette into an extravagant piece of wristwear, while House of Sunita Shekhawat’s Turra brings an older tradition into contemporary wardrobes. Matsuda’s 2809H-V2, meanwhile, makes a case for eyewear as collectible craftsmanship, with engraved titanium temples and a matching bridge.
Some heirlooms are meant for the home. The Carl Hansen & Søn TA001P Dream Chair, designed by the famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando, combines sculptural walnut wood and leather into a cocoon-like form that is as much an object of design as a place to sit. Cane Concept’s Espresso brings craft to the wall, using pre-dyed bamboo strands from Nagaland to create a handwoven, three-dimensional artwork. And the Trunks Company Jaipur Bar Trunk transforms entertaining into theatre.
Some pieces are unapologetically extravagant, and that is precisely their appeal. Balenciaga’s rhinestone-encrusted Rodeo top-handle bag channels unabashed Los Angeles glamour, while The Disobedience's Verve vegan-leather boots combine hand-embroidered cross-stitch with teakwood heels, giving traditional handwork a new context. Bernardaud’s Thé Dansant teapot takes Limoges porcelain and gives it a baroque-pop twist through its collaboration with Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos.
Here's our curated list of pieces that are designed to be lived with, loved and passed on.
NATURE'S FINERY
Adorned with semi-precious stones, pearls and en ronde bosse enamel, this gold turra, worn as a turban ornament, can also be styled as a brooch. Available in stores; price on request.
REAL CHAMELEON
Drenched in tsavorites and diamonds, this hand-wound watch is inspired by the colours of a chameleon and offers a combination of high jewellery and watchmaking. It's regulated by a one-minute flying tourbillon, visible through an opening on the dial. On its other side, visible through the caseback, the entire movement is pavé-set with diamonds. Available in stores; price on request.
CROSS-STITCH STEPS
These vegan-leather, square-toe boots pair hand-embroidered cross-stitch with teakwood heels. Available on Thedisobedience.com; ₹23,900.
DRINKS ON THE MOVE
This trunk unfolds into a bar, complete with bar tools, crystalware compartments and decanter rests. Available on Trunkscompany.com; price on request.
WALL ART
Made using pre-dyed bamboo strands in Nagaland, this handwoven piece adds a three-dimensional layer to the wall. Available on Caneconcept.com; ₹34,000.
RHINESTONE RUSH
Channel the glitz, glamour and OTT fashion of Los Angeles with this bejewelled bag. Available on Balenciaga.com; $17,900.
A COCOON FOR LIFE
Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, this walnut wood and leather chair is both art and comfort. Available on Carlhansen.com; price on request.
A-LIST SWAGGER
These limited-edition handcrafted glasses features engraved titanium temples and a matching bridge. Available on Matsuda.com; ₹1.53 lakh.
A GRAND POUR
A teapot that combines Limoges porcelain craftsmanship and Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos’s baroque-pop aesthetic. Available on Bernardaud.com; $1,705.