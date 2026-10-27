Mona Patel on fashion, power and the art of creating a look

For India-born, US-based entrepreneur Mona Patel, fashion is more than a personal passion; it is a space to experiment, collaborate and challenge conventional ideas of power and femininity.
When Patel arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Iris van Herpen gown, its sculptural silhouette and kinetic lotus-inspired petals made her an overnight sensation. She went from a relative unknown to one of the evening’s best-dressed guests, catapulting her into the fashion world’s spotlight.
In an interview with Lounge, Patel, who took part in a mentoring programme hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), discusses the designers who have shaped her sensibility, the process of building a custom look and her love for fashion. Edited excerpts: