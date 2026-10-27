Mona Patel on fashion, power and the art of creating a look

Growing up in Vadodara, what did fashion mean to you then?

Growing up in Baroda (Vadodara) in the 1980s, I saw fashion being treated as both vain and feminine, and believed that femininity itself was incompatible with being taken seriously. I was a complete tomboy. I lived in my father’s blazers and ties, and once even declared that I was his son, a claim he playfully went along with. The only image of power I understood then was a man in a suit.