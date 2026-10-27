Mona Patel on fashion, power and the art of creating a look

For India-born, US-based entrepreneur Mona Patel, fashion is more than a personal passion; it is a space to experiment, collaborate and challenge conventional ideas of power and femininity.
For India-born, US-based entrepreneur Mona Patel, fashion is more than a personal passion; it is a space to experiment, collaborate and challenge conventional ideas of power and femininity.
When Patel arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Iris van Herpen gown, its sculptural silhouette and kinetic lotus-inspired petals made her an overnight sensation. She went from a relative unknown to one of the evening’s best-dressed guests, catapulting her into the fashion world’s spotlight.
When Patel arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Iris van Herpen gown, its sculptural silhouette and kinetic lotus-inspired petals made her an overnight sensation. She went from a relative unknown to one of the evening’s best-dressed guests, catapulting her into the fashion world’s spotlight.
In an interview with Lounge, Patel, who took part in a mentoring programme hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), discusses the designers who have shaped her sensibility, the process of building a custom look and her love for fashion. Edited excerpts:
Growing up in Vadodara, what did fashion mean to you then?
Growing up in Baroda (Vadodara) in the 1980s, I saw fashion being treated as both vain and feminine, and believed that femininity itself was incompatible with being taken seriously. I was a complete tomboy. I lived in my father’s blazers and ties, and once even declared that I was his son, a claim he playfully went along with. The only image of power I understood then was a man in a suit.
But I always loved fashion. I collected magazines and lived vicariously through my grandmother and sister as they embraced it. I simply didn’t think I was pretty enough, or perhaps feminine enough, to belong in that world.
That changed in my 30s, when I attended a private viewing of Alexander McQueen’s Savage Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In a way you could say, I walked in as one person and walked out as another. McQueen’s “Romantic Warrior” showed me that femininity doesn’t diminish power; it can be one of its most extraordinary expressions.
Designers you love?
Alexander McQueen taught me that fashion could be art, architecture, performance and autobiography all at once.
That discovery made me endlessly curious about designers and the worlds they build. I love discovering and supporting talent, from Iris van Herpen, Tamara Ralph and Georges Hobeika to Stéphane Rolland, and watching each develop a distinct creative language.
I’m also continually inspired by Thom Browne’s extraordinary world-building and the unabashed theatricality, craftsmanship and Italian grandeur of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. Pierpaolo Piccioli’s work at Valentino had a generosity and emotional grandeur that I deeply admire.
I’m equally passionate about Indian designers. Rahul Mishra brings extraordinary patience to his approach to handcraft. Tarun Tahiliani has spent decades creating a modern Indian design language, while Amit Aggarwal transforms materials and structures in ways that feel almost futuristic yet remain deeply rooted in tradition.
How and when did your entrepreneurial and fashion identities begin to intersect?
Entrepreneurship gave me the freedom to explore fashion, while fashion expanded my understanding of entrepreneurship. It reminded me that curiosity and play aren’t distractions from serious work; they’re often where the most original ideas begin.
For years, entrepreneurship and fashion occupied very different parts of my life. They began to overlap when I realised that I approached both with many of the same instincts. I start with a vision, research obsessively, take considered risks and bring together people with different forms of expertise.
You’ve collaborated with designers to create several custom looks, including for the Met Gala. What goes into building a look from scratch?
It starts with me. I don’t have a stylist, but I have something closer to a laboratory. Every look begins with three questions: What am I trying to express? To whom? And why now?
From there, I imagine a world around the idea and assemble the people who can bring it to life: designers, artists, archivists, architects, sculptors, engineers, 3D-printing specialists, patternmakers, tailors and artisans. I draw the lines between the stars and remain deeply involved in every decision. An engineer begins speaking to an embroiderer. An architect rethinks a silhouette. An artisan working in a centuries-old tradition encounters an entirely new technology.
What does your workwear wardrobe look like?
If I’m working from home, you’ll find me in a hoodie and track pants. If I’m going into the office, I can rarely resist a blazer and sneakers. My workwear has to be sharp but also allow me to move, because I take the subway and ride bicycles around New York City. I even cycled to the Thom Browne show in a formal short suit and bow tie because the traffic was so damn bad.
How was the Met Gala experience?
The experience changed the scale of my visibility, but not the way I approach fashion. I believe that visibility has grown because people can see the genuine joy I find in experimenting.
What’s one thing about your style that has stayed constant?
I never want to be a passive wearer. The clothes may change, but my curiosity, authorship and instinct to make something my own will always remain. My style will continue to evolve because I’m committed to being a lifelong learner.