Why monochrome dressing rules red carpet fashion

It's been a season of classic black and white ﻿ensembles. Actor Tilda Swinton set the mood for monochrome dressing on the red carpet, opting to wear a Chanel ensemble—a white high neck, ruffled cuffed silk crepe blouse and a black silk monochromatic skirt—for the opening ceremony of the 82nd International Venice Film Festival last month. It was a clean, minimal yet impactful look.

Another noteworthy outing at the Venice film festival was of actor Greta Lee, who wore a Dior black satin and green organza dress with shoes from the French luxury design house.

Leonardo DiCaprio, too, cut a fine figure earlier this week at a film premiere in the US, wearing a Dior dark grey wool notch lapel suit, a classic white cotton shirt and a pair of black leather derbies. Josh O'Connor also picked a Dior ensemble (fresh off SS 26 runway by Jonathan Anderson) for the Toronto Film Festival. The noir Bar jacket and trousers complemented the bold graphic check sweater—part preppy, part dandy. The exaggerated satin ivory bow tie was the final touch of elegance.

View Full Image Dua Lipa in a custom Gucci ensemble during the Radical Optimism Tour in Toronto

And it's hard to overlook Dua Lipa's custom Gucci black GG all-over embroidered cropped blazer with black feathers cuffs, a satin two-piece lingerie set worn under a stretch tulle bodysuit with all-over crystal GG embroidery, crystal GG stockings, gloves and knee-high boots during the Radical Optimism Tour at Scotiabank Arena early this month in Toronto, Ontario.

What is it about the classic monochromes that make them such a recurring presence on the red carpet?

Also Read | Can you wear pyjamas to work?