Why monochrome dressing rules red carpet fashion

It's been a season of classic black and white ensembles. Actor Tilda Swinton set the mood for monochrome dressing on the red carpet, opting to wear a Chanel ensemble—a white high neck, ruffled cuffed silk crepe blouse and a black silk monochromatic skirt—for the opening ceremony of the 82nd International Venice Film Festival last month. It was a clean, minimal yet impactful look.
Another noteworthy outing at the Venice film festival was of actor Greta Lee, who wore a Dior black satin and green organza dress with shoes from the French luxury design house.
Leonardo DiCaprio, too, cut a fine figure earlier this week at a film premiere in the US, wearing a Dior dark grey wool notch lapel suit, a classic white cotton shirt and a pair of black leather derbies. Josh O'Connor also picked a Dior ensemble (fresh off SS 26 runway by Jonathan Anderson) for the Toronto Film Festival. The noir Bar jacket and trousers complemented the bold graphic check sweater—part preppy, part dandy. The exaggerated satin ivory bow tie was the final touch of elegance.
And it's hard to overlook Dua Lipa's custom Gucci black GG all-over embroidered cropped blazer with black feathers cuffs, a satin two-piece lingerie set worn under a stretch tulle bodysuit with all-over crystal GG embroidery, crystal GG stockings, gloves and knee-high boots during the Radical Optimism Tour at Scotiabank Arena early this month in Toronto, Ontario.
What is it about the classic monochromes that make them such a recurring presence on the red carpet?
Lounge spoke to some stylists to find out why celebrities love to wear monochromes on the red carpet.
According to stylist Shikha Dhandhia, monochromes have always held their ground in the world of fashion, regardless of shifting trends. "They offer an effortlessly sophisticated and polished look, making it easy to appear well put together without trying too hard. For stars attending high-profile events and premieres, a monochromatic outfit strikes the perfect balance: fashion-forward yet comfortable, allowing them to feel at ease while staying in the spotlight," she says.
The best way to style monochromatic looks is by adding the right pop of jewellery—think pearls, gold or silver to elevate and complete the ensemble. "For a more fashion-forward approach, many choose to incorporate a high-contrast accessory to color-block and draw attention, adding a bold twist to an otherwise minimalist outfit," she suggests.
Stylist Vikram Seth observes that the key to styling monochrome is playing with texture, structure and detail. "Think of layering matte with shine, lace with silk, or sharp tailoring with fluid drapes. Accessories in the same palette like pearl accents for white or gunmetal jewellery with black will definitely add depth without breaking the harmony. Monochrome works as a red-carpet favourite because it’s timeless, striking and instantly elegant. Style monochrome by mixing textures sheer with solid or adding sculptural accessories. Keep hair sleek and makeup defined to let the clean palette and silhouette rule the whole look," he shares.
A monochrome look from the visual perspective doesn't break your body into sections, believes Priyanka Kathuria, founder of Altique, a wardrobe consultancy. "It lends you an elongated and streamlined length. One appears taller and more cohesive. In this case whatever accessories you use also stand out and you can draw attention to details," she says.
One can use statement cuts, drapes and silhouettes that elevate a monochromatic look. "It's simple and chic, making you look really well put-together without a lot of effort," adds Kathuria.