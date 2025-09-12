Why monochrome dressing rules red carpet fashion

Stylist Vikram Seth observes that the key to styling monochrome is playing with texture, structure and detail. "Think of layering matte with shine, lace with silk, or sharp tailoring with fluid drapes. Accessories in the same palette like pearl accents for white or gunmetal jewellery with black will definitely add depth without breaking the harmony. Monochrome works as a red-carpet favourite because it’s timeless, striking and instantly elegant. Style monochrome by mixing textures sheer with solid or adding sculptural accessories. Keep hair sleek and makeup defined to let the clean palette and silhouette rule the whole look," he shares.