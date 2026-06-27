Monsoon dressing no longer has to mean sacrificing style for practicality. This season’s smartest essentials combine both: lightweight trench coats and transparent rain jackets that layer easily without adding bulk; jelly sandals and waterproof loafers that can handle puddles with ease; and oversized umbrellas in bold colours or playful prints that double as accessories.
From puddle-proof footwear to colourful rain gear, here's how to make monsoon dressing more fun
SummaryGrey skies are no reason for dull dressing. These stylish monsoon finds for you and your pet bring colour and charm to rainy days
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