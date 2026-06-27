From puddle-proof footwear to colourful rain gear, here's how to make monsoon dressing more fun

Monsoon dressing no longer has to mean sacrificing style for practicality. This season’s smartest essentials combine both: lightweight trench coats and transparent rain jackets that layer easily without adding bulk; jelly sandals and waterproof loafers that can handle puddles with ease; and oversized umbrellas in bold colours or playful prints that double as accessories.
Monsoon dressing no longer has to mean sacrificing style for practicality. This season’s smartest essentials combine both: lightweight trench coats and transparent rain jackets that layer easily without adding bulk; jelly sandals and waterproof loafers that can handle puddles with ease; and oversized umbrellas in bold colours or playful prints that double as accessories.
Here are some cheerful clothing and accessories for you, and your pet, to brighten grey, rainy days with a splash of colour and whimsy.
Here are some cheerful clothing and accessories for you, and your pet, to brighten grey, rainy days with a splash of colour and whimsy.
Poldo Underground Raincoat
Walks become more fun with a vinyl windcheater raincoat to keep your pooch dry and cute. Available on Poldo-dogcouture.com; €159.
Pop your raincoat, umbrella, laptop, notebook and other must-haves into this waterproof tote. Available on Longchamp.com; ₹25,000.
Made from glossy PVC, these sculpted, heeled boots come with colourful socks. Available on Loewe.com; €715.
Structured shoulders and opaque denim give way to sheer organza, lightening the darkest of days. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,598.
Made from regenerated nylon, this bag will keep all your essentials safe and dry. Available on Prada.com; $1,990.
Channel the energy of these ducks and let rainy-day blues just roll off your back. Available on Moschino.com; $221.
Splash through puddles with these floral rubber wellies. Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹5,000.
Predict some sunny weather by keeping out the rain in this coat that reimagines Edwardian tarot cards. Available on Burberry.com; ₹3.59 lakh.
With white gold, diamonds and sapphires, this dress watch reimagines a cloudy day on your wrist. Available on Vancleefarpels.com; price on request.