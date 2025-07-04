Add some rizz to your monsoon fashion. Here’s how

The monsoon season is well and full upon us. Where the days look gloomy with the skies thick with grey clouds, the night showers ensure you're spending almost all your time indoors. By the looks of it, it's not the season to step out in high fashion but that doesn't mean you need to lounge around in drab clothes either. The key to dressing up for the season is comfort, practicality – rubber boots, yes, suede shoes, no – and some colour to cheer things up. To just play along with the mood, wear clothes rich with monsoon-inspired motifs. Lounge’s round-up for the week does just that: it gives you a good pick of fashion that directly draws from the rains along with practical yet stylish accessories you need to survive this wet weather – swimmingly.

DEW DROPS If you are the kind who goes ‘awww’ at the thought of petrichor and the first shower of the season, the Aiko bag from Cult Gaia is right up your alley. Made with an acryllic base, the structured mini bag with an open design –perfect for an intimate house party – is adorned with rhinestone embellishments that look like glistening rain drops or dew drops. How pretty is that? Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹30,800.

Vedika M Waterdrop Drape Dress

GO PITTER PATTER The simplest way to zhuzh up your wardrobe for the moonsoons is to add a flowy dress that's in theme! This green asymmetric drape dress from label Vedika M made from mushroom satin features a green waterdrop abstract print all over. It comes with a corset belt that cinches at the waist. Yes, go pitter patter with style. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹15,500.

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots.

GLOSS IT UP This one's simple logic, dear reader. If it is raining, deck your feet out in rubber wellies – that's the only way to wade through India's pot-holed and waterlogged roads this time of the year. And our top pick to do the job are these tall Hunter boots. The brand's a British cult classic that's got the stamp of approval by supermodels and English royalty alike. This pair of handcrafted and vulcanised boots are made from natural rubber that's been given a high-gloss finish. And that military red colour… guaranteed to stop traffic. Available on Hunterboots.com; ₹16,266.

Suket Dhir ‘Janbaaz’ Bomber Jacket.

ON A CLOUD Greys, moody blues and blacks, are the colours naturally associated with this season. We're not complaining if it looks like the ‘Janbaaz’ bomber jacket from label Suket Dhir. Made in a unique cloud monsoon colour, the men's jacket is crafted in silk damask and features a lively rainforest-inspired print that is oh-so-cheerful. A good way to liven up muted colours is to pair them up with bright hues like reds, yellows and bright greens. Available on Suketdhir.com; ₹54,650.

Suhani Pittie Sun Beam and Pearl Cloud Stud Earrings.

RAIN OR SHINE Jewellery designers have always found inspiration from nature during the monsoon, whether its the rain's crystalline form, sun rays or rainbows. This bold Suhani Pittie design, with sunbeams emerging from pearl streamlets, rubies and emeralds, instantly conjures the image of sun's rays shining through a puffy clouds. Available on Suhanipittie.com; ₹26,500.

Countrymade Ivory Chanderi Rain Embroidered Kurta Set.

RAIN CHECK With embroidery that evokes sharp drops of rain, this kurta set from label Countrymade makes for a great addition to your monsoon-wear moodboard. The embroidered kurta is stitched in soft Chanderi silk and is paired with a matching churidar. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹22,990.

Prada Lightweight Re-Nylon Raincoat.

BIG-SIZE COMFORT Does your all-season tote have a raincoat packed in? A season must-have, opt for a roomy raincoat that's made with only the best material. We've got our eyes on this cork beige-toned oversized raincoat from Prada. Made with regenerated nylon, it's lightweight, features a hood, wide welt pockets, long sleeves and elasticized cuffs among other features to keep you dry and cosy. Available on Prada.com; ₹1.86 lakh.

Moschino Dessert-Patterned Umbrella.

