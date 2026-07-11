The natural way to keep hair healthy and shiny during monsoon

The monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, with cool breezes and refreshing showers. But the season's high humidity and damp weather can wreak havoc on the hair and scalp, causing frizz, excess oil, scalp infections, hair fall and dullness, making it difficult to maintain healthy, manageable hair.
Keeping hair healthy during the rainy season requires a combination of consistent hair care habits and time-tested Ayurvedic remedies that nourish the scalp naturally. Rooted in the principle of balancing the body's doshas, Ayurveda relies on potent herbs and oils to strengthen hair from the roots, helping it stay resilient, smooth and lustrous despite the challenges of the monsoon.
Here are some essential hair care tips to keep your hair healthy during the rainy season: