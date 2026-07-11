The natural way to keep hair healthy and shiny during monsoon

The monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, with cool breezes and refreshing showers. But the season's high humidity and damp weather can wreak havoc on the hair and scalp, causing frizz, excess oil, scalp infections, hair fall and dullness, making it difficult to maintain healthy, manageable hair.
The monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, with cool breezes and refreshing showers. But the season's high humidity and damp weather can wreak havoc on the hair and scalp, causing frizz, excess oil, scalp infections, hair fall and dullness, making it difficult to maintain healthy, manageable hair.
Keeping hair healthy during the rainy season requires a combination of consistent hair care habits and time-tested Ayurvedic remedies that nourish the scalp naturally. Rooted in the principle of balancing the body's doshas, Ayurveda relies on potent herbs and oils to strengthen hair from the roots, helping it stay resilient, smooth and lustrous despite the challenges of the monsoon.
Keeping hair healthy during the rainy season requires a combination of consistent hair care habits and time-tested Ayurvedic remedies that nourish the scalp naturally. Rooted in the principle of balancing the body's doshas, Ayurveda relies on potent herbs and oils to strengthen hair from the roots, helping it stay resilient, smooth and lustrous despite the challenges of the monsoon.
Here are some essential hair care tips to keep your hair healthy during the rainy season:
Cleanse your scalp regularly
The monsoon's humidity causes sweat, excess oil and dirt to build up on the scalp, creating an ideal environment for dandruff and fungal infections. Wash your hair two to three times a week with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo to keep your scalp clean while preserving its natural moisture.
Tip: Avoid washing your hair with very hot water, as it can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and increased frizz.
Nourish hair with oils
A regular oil massage helps improve blood circulation, nourish the scalp and strengthen hair from the roots. Ayurvedic hair oils, infused with nutrient-rich herbs, can promote healthier hair growth while reducing breakage.
Look for oils enriched with bhringraj to strengthen hair; amla to boost shine and help reduce hairfall; Brahmi to nourish and soothe the scalp; and neem to support overall scalp health.
Warm the oil slightly before massaging it into your scalp once or twice a week. Leave it on for 30–60 minutes before washing for maximum benefit.
Use hair masks
A weekly hair mask can replenish moisture, tame frizz and improve hair texture without relying on harsh chemicals.
Try this simple DIY hair mask: 2 tablespoons gram flour, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 1 teaspoon amla powder, and a pinch of turmeric.
Mix the ingredients into a smooth paste and apply it evenly to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water, then wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo.
Never leave the hair damp
One of the biggest monsoon hair care mistakes is tying up wet hair or going to bed with damp hair. Trapped moisture creates the perfect environment for bacterial and fungal growth, increasing the risk of scalp infections while also weakening the hair.
Adopt these healthy habits instead: Use a microfibre towel to gently absorb excess water and reduce friction; let your hair air-dry completely before tying it up; if you're short on time, use a blow-dryer on a cool or low-heat setting; and apply a few drops of lightweight argan oil to the lengths and ends as a natural serum to tame flyaways.
Keep frizz under control naturally
High humidity causes the hair cuticle to absorb moisture from the air, leaving hair rough, frizzy and difficult to manage.
To minimise frizz: Rinse your hair with cool water after shampooing to help seal the cuticle; apply aloe vera gel to the lengths and ends for lightweight hydration; and use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush on damp hair to prevent breakage and reduce frizz.
Protect your hair from rainwater
Rainwater can contain pollutants and impurities that may weaken your hair and irritate the scalp. If your hair gets drenched, don't let it dry with the rainwater still on it.
If your hair gets wet in the rain rinse it with clean water as soon as possible, and wash it with a mild shampoo if needed. Avoid leaving rainwater on your scalp for prolonged periods. Use an umbrella, scarf or hood to minimise exposure whenever possible.
Trim split ends regularly
Humidity can make split ends more noticeable and increase the likelihood of breakage. Regular trims keep your hair looking healthy and prevent damaged ends from travelling further up the hair shaft. Aim to trim your hair every six to eight weeks to maintain its shape, strength and manageability.
Remember, consistency is the key to effective hair care. Instead of relying on multiple products, focus on simple, nourishing rituals that support both your scalp and hair. With the right care, your hair can stay healthy, vibrant, and resilient throughout the monsoon season.
Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.