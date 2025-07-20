How to recreate fashion runway's favourite slicked-back hairstyle at home

The India couture week is around the corner. Given the past fashion showcases in Paris and Milan, the one thing that's becoming common on the runway—and will most probably be visible at the Indian couture week as well—is the sleek slicked-back, high-shine hair.

Beyond the haute couture weeks, standalone shows, too, are presenting variations of the frizz-free hairstyle. At the Tom Ford show, for instance, several models walked flaunting sculpted dome-like slick hair.

This combination of polish, precision and frizz-free practicality when it comes to hairstyle is perfect for the monsoon season. So, here are some easy runway-inspired slick looks you can try at home this season.

