Business News/ Lounge / Style/  How to recreate fashion runway's favourite slicked-back hairstyle at home

How to recreate fashion runway's favourite slicked-back hairstyle at home

Dhara Vora Sabhnani

More designers are opting for sleek, slicked back hairstyle for their shows. Here are some of the hottest styles you can try to stay frizz-free and stylish during rainy season

From the Jean Paul Gaultier show
Gift this article

The India couture week is around the corner. Given the past fashion showcases in Paris and Milan, the one thing that's becoming common on the runway—and will most probably be visible at the Indian couture week as well—is the sleek slicked-back, high-shine hair.

Beyond the haute couture weeks, standalone shows, too, are presenting variations of the frizz-free hairstyle. At the Tom Ford show, for instance, several models walked flaunting sculpted dome-like slick hair.

Beyond the haute couture weeks, standalone shows, too, are presenting variations of the frizz-free hairstyle. At the Tom Ford show, for instance, several models walked flaunting sculpted dome-like slick hair.

This combination of polish, precision and frizz-free practicality when it comes to hairstyle is perfect for the monsoon season. So, here are some easy runway-inspired slick looks you can try at home this season.

This combination of polish, precision and frizz-free practicality when it comes to hairstyle is perfect for the monsoon season. So, here are some easy runway-inspired slick looks you can try at home this season.

Also Read | How to adjust your skincare routine for different seasons

Mermaid hair
From the Rahul Mishra show in Paris, on 7 July, where some models were seen flaunting the mermaid-core hairstyle

Mermaid-core hairstyle (big, wavy hair), which became a trend over a year ago, continues to be a big inspiration this season as well. At Jean Paul Gaultier, models had tendrils framing the face, with net veils on top adding to the drama. Rahul Mishra had more pushed back slick looks that you can try with various hair lengths.

Deep side parts
A model during the Iris van Herpen show flaunts a wet-look hairstyle, which needs lots of gel and neat combing to push back hair

Want a quick change in your look? Change your parting. Or do sleek, deep side parts, either with finger curls that frame the forehead, or try a wet look with lots of gel and neat combing to push back open hair—the way models did at the Iris van Herpen’s Paris show.

Sleek buns

During his couture show, Stéphane Rolland presented structural sleek undos, many embellished at the middle part for drama. The show also had twisted sleek buns with a net veil—all looks that can be achieved easily with a strong gel and a steady hand.

Schiaparelli let black lipstick be the star with severe slick-back hair, a lesson in making a minimalist statement.

During the Chanel show on 8 July in Paris, models presented several variations of the slick-back-meets-messy bun

If “intentionally messy" is your vibe, keep it super sleek in the front, with messy strands at the back like at Chanel’s presentation. These looks can easily be taken from a boardroom meeting to a party.

Also Read | Can the viral black lipstick become your daily go-to?
