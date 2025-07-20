How to recreate fashion runway's favourite slicked-back hairstyle at home

The India couture week is around the corner. Given the past fashion showcases in Paris and Milan, the one thing that's becoming common on the runway—and will most probably be visible at the Indian couture week as well—is the sleek slicked-back, high-shine hair.
Beyond the haute couture weeks, standalone shows, too, are presenting variations of the frizz-free hairstyle. At the Tom Ford show, for instance, several models walked flaunting sculpted dome-like slick hair.
This combination of polish, precision and frizz-free practicality when it comes to hairstyle is perfect for the monsoon season. So, here are some easy runway-inspired slick looks you can try at home this season.
Mermaid hair
Mermaid-core hairstyle (big, wavy hair), which became a trend over a year ago, continues to be a big inspiration this season as well. At Jean Paul Gaultier, models had tendrils framing the face, with net veils on top adding to the drama. Rahul Mishra had more pushed back slick looks that you can try with various hair lengths.
Deep side parts
Want a quick change in your look? Change your parting. Or do sleek, deep side parts, either with finger curls that frame the forehead, or try a wet look with lots of gel and neat combing to push back open hair—the way models did at the Iris van Herpen’s Paris show.
Sleek buns
During his couture show, Stéphane Rolland presented structural sleek undos, many embellished at the middle part for drama. The show also had twisted sleek buns with a net veil—all looks that can be achieved easily with a strong gel and a steady hand.
Schiaparelli let black lipstick be the star with severe slick-back hair, a lesson in making a minimalist statement.
If “intentionally messy" is your vibe, keep it super sleek in the front, with messy strands at the back like at Chanel’s presentation. These looks can easily be taken from a boardroom meeting to a party.