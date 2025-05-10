Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, which means today is the last day to zero in on a present that will make her feel extra special. Of course, flowers are always a good idea but why not make the gift a little more exciting and unexpected. Now shopping websites and apps are filled with options, from jewellery pieces and clothes, to beauty products and spa deals, that can leave anyone confused.

So, to make your life easier, we decided to put together a list of gifting options that might help you quickly select a present, or at least give you an idea of what you should look for.

View Full Image Dyson Airwrap i.d.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is a multi-styler and dryer that comes equipped with Bluetooth, which means it customises airflow and temperature based on her unique hair profile, offering personalised results. She can do voluminous curls, soft waves, or a smooth, sleek finish, with a touch of a button. Available in stores and online. ₹46,900.