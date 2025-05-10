Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, which means today is the last day to zero in on a present that will make her feel extra special. Of course, flowers are always a good idea but why not make the gift a little more exciting and unexpected. Now shopping websites and apps are filled with options, from jewellery pieces and clothes, to beauty products and spa deals, that can leave anyone confused.
So, to make your life easier, we decided to put together a list of gifting options that might help you quickly select a present, or at least give you an idea of what you should look for.
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is a multi-styler and dryer that comes equipped with Bluetooth, which means it customises airflow and temperature based on her unique hair profile, offering personalised results. She can do voluminous curls, soft waves, or a smooth, sleek finish, with a touch of a button. Available in stores and online. ₹46,900.
Crocs are everywhere, but Crocs customised with charms not so much. Add some shiny, fun charms to make her pair stand out. Available in stores and online, prices vary.
Instead of the usual Chanels and Guccis, why not opt for something more unique? Maison Margiela's Replica Never-ending Summer is a fresh citrus fragrance. It has an uplifting aroma, mixing notes of freshly peeled orange and vetiver. Available online, $165.
Finding the right bag, the one that looks good with almost every outfit and is also spacious, is a big challenge. This Nappa Dori Crescent belt bag is the go-to handsfree accessory. Your mother can carry it everywhere, from work to the airport. Available in stores and online, ₹12,500.