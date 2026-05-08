Your guide to statement gifts for Mother's Day

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran
4 min read8 May 2026, 04:00 PM IST
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Jaeger Le-Coultre Reverso One 'Hibiscus Rosa’
Summary
Spanning statement jewellery, collectible home décor and elegant wardrobe staples, this curated edit brings together gifts that celebrate mothers with thoughtfulness and style 

Originating in the US in 1908 as a day to honour the sacrifices mothers make—and officially recognised in 1914 by then US president Woodrow Wilson—Mother’s Day, celebrated every second Sunday in May, has since grown into a global commercial event embraced by brands across categories. Yet amid the flood of discounts, flowers and freebies, the sentiment at its core remains unchanged: celebrating mothers and their unconditional love. Keeping this in mind, Lounge’s compilation brings together gifts that feel both personal and enduring. Spanning statement jewellery, collectible home décor and elegant wardrobe staples, these are gifts designed to say “Mom, I love you” with sincerity and care.

WRIST JEWEL

Watchmaking meets high jewellery in this Jaeger LeCoultre creation with a mother-of-pearl dial that's embellished with 645 diamonds and features subtly transferred floral indexes enclosed by Art Deco brackets. On the reverse, the timepiece features miniature artwork – of a humming bird hovering over a hibiscus flower – done in the Grand Feu champlevé enamel style.Enriched by 24K gold leaf paillonnage and snow-set diamonds, decadent is one way to describe it. The watch is accentuated by a full-set bracelet dotted with 384 diamonds, bringing the total count to a dazzling 1,029 stones. Exquisite and opulent, this watch is perfect for mothers who set the rules – at work and home. Available on Jaeger-lecoultre.com; Price on request.

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Anavila Black Kanit Sari

Inspired by the blueprint of a Chettinad mansion, this plaid linen sari transforms heritage references into a contemporary statement. Set against a bold black base with red and blue checks and accented with delicate gold streaks, the sari feels both elegant and graphic. Pair it with a matching blouse for a coordinated look or contrast it with gold accents for added drama.

Perfect for mothers who love fashion that's immaculate and versatile. Available on Ogaan.com; 32,889.

Also Read | A curated edit where fashion meets art
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Stackables by Nisha Jhangiani Red Eagle Necklace

EAGLE ROCK

Bold and theatrical, this long necklace from Stackables by Nisha Jhangiani is centred around a striking eagle-shaped locket embellished with pearls and deep red stones. The vintage-inspired design of the locket and its statement scale, evokes the grandeur of heirloom jewellery while retaining a contemporary edge.

Perfect for mothers who are feisty and effortlessly command every room they enter. Available on Nuvrah.com; 35,000.

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Outhouse The Koko Klutch in Mocha Brown

BAG THE BUG

Crafted from eco-conscious leather, this structured clutch is elevated by the signature Koko Bug motif sculpted in 22-carat silver and gold-plated metal. Encircled by gilded rings that are suspended like jewels in orbit, the clutch from Outhouse transcends from functionality into a statement-making object.

Perfect for mothers who are fiercely independent and never shy away from standing out in a crowd. Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; 37,000.

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Good Earth Cropped Linen Trench Coat

OVERSIZED LOVE

Tailored in a structured yet oversized silhouette, this moss-green and off-white linen trench coat from Good Earth brings practicality to transitional dressing. Designed to be layered effortlessly over dresses or crisp shirts, the piece balances sharp tailoring with the softness and breathability of linen.

Perfect for mothers who are multitaskers and are always looking for jackets that can go with just about anything. Available on Goodearth.in; 19,500.

Also Read | This style edit is inspired by summer creatures
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Rimowa Jewellery Case

SILVER CASE

Precision crafted from aluminium, the Rimowa Jewellery Case features an engineered grooved exterior shell that nods to the house's iconic luggage design. It's complemented by shiny silver-coloured locks that evoke the gleam of fine silver jewellery. Inside, the case is equipped with leather loops to hold bracelets, a removable leather pouch to safeguard smaller items like necklaces, a standard ring compartment and a leather loop for larger rings.

Compact enough to slip into a suitcase or travel bag, it is perfect for mothers who are always planning their next journey. Available on Rimowa.com; 1.75 lakh.

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Lladró's Utopical Vase

GO TROPICAL

Drawing inspiration from lush tropical landscape, this porcelain vase from Lladró is composed of two oversized porcelain leaves with an imagined bird perched delicately on one of them. A whimsical design where the components can be displayed together or separately, the vase is perfect for mothers who have immaculate taste and can transform their homes into spaces of warmth, beauty and quiet elegance in a beat. Available on Lladro.com; 2.14 lakh.

Also Read | “I used to cry over copycats of my designs”: jewellery designer Bhavya Ramesh
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Manolo Blahnik ‘Hangisi’ Red Pumps

BUCKLE SHOW

These fiery red almond-toe flat pumps from Manolo Blahnik define understated glamour. Set on a flat stacked heel for comfort, the highlight is the tonal crystal-embellished buckle that lends sparkle without overwhelming the clean lines of the shoes. As a pair that can transition seamlessly from occasion dressing to elevated everyday wear, these pumps are perfect for mothers who are constantly on the move yet never shy away from a bold pop of colour. Available on Manoloblahnik.com; 1.36 lakh.

About the Author

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran is National Writer with Mint Lounge. Beginning her career in late 2008 in Bangalore Mirror, she holds close to 17 years of experience as a lifestyle journalist. Her previous stints at erstwhile English newspaper Daily News and Analysis (DNA) and The Times of India, both in Bengaluru, saw her covering diverse lifestyle beats such as art, music, theatre, films, fashion and food and beverage. Having met a cohort of well-known personalities, she cherishes her interviews with Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman, playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), writer Suketu Mehta and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri. At Mint Lounge, she co-edits the wellness beat and contributes regularly to the fashion section. While she particularly enjoys conducting deeply reported interviews and writing profiles, she is equally drawn to uncovering offbeat trends and patterns that lead to compelling stories. Her experience in journalism has also brought in opportunities to moderate sessions at the Times of India Lit Fest, She The People Women’s Festival and the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. She also enjoys mentoring students of journalism and has delivered guest lectures at Christ University, Bengaluru.

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