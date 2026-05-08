Your guide to statement gifts for Mother's Day

Originating in the US in 1908 as a day to honour the sacrifices mothers make—and officially recognised in 1914 by then US president Woodrow Wilson—Mother’s Day, celebrated every second Sunday in May, has since grown into a global commercial event embraced by brands across categories. Yet amid the flood of discounts, flowers and freebies, the sentiment at its core remains unchanged: celebrating mothers and their unconditional love. Keeping this in mind, Lounge’s compilation brings together gifts that feel both personal and enduring. Spanning statement jewellery, collectible home décor and elegant wardrobe staples, these are gifts designed to say “Mom, I love you” with sincerity and care.
WRIST JEWEL
Watchmaking meets high jewellery in this Jaeger LeCoultre creation with a mother-of-pearl dial that's embellished with 645 diamonds and features subtly transferred floral indexes enclosed by Art Deco brackets. On the reverse, the timepiece features miniature artwork – of a humming bird hovering over a hibiscus flower – done in the Grand Feu champlevé enamel style.Enriched by 24K gold leaf paillonnage and snow-set diamonds, decadent is one way to describe it. The watch is accentuated by a full-set bracelet dotted with 384 diamonds, bringing the total count to a dazzling 1,029 stones. Exquisite and opulent, this watch is perfect for mothers who set the rules – at work and home. Available on Jaeger-lecoultre.com; Price on request.
Inspired by the blueprint of a Chettinad mansion, this plaid linen sari transforms heritage references into a contemporary statement. Set against a bold black base with red and blue checks and accented with delicate gold streaks, the sari feels both elegant and graphic. Pair it with a matching blouse for a coordinated look or contrast it with gold accents for added drama.
Perfect for mothers who love fashion that's immaculate and versatile. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹32,889.
EAGLE ROCK
Bold and theatrical, this long necklace from Stackables by Nisha Jhangiani is centred around a striking eagle-shaped locket embellished with pearls and deep red stones. The vintage-inspired design of the locket and its statement scale, evokes the grandeur of heirloom jewellery while retaining a contemporary edge.
Perfect for mothers who are feisty and effortlessly command every room they enter. Available on Nuvrah.com; ₹35,000.
BAG THE BUG
Crafted from eco-conscious leather, this structured clutch is elevated by the signature Koko Bug motif sculpted in 22-carat silver and gold-plated metal. Encircled by gilded rings that are suspended like jewels in orbit, the clutch from Outhouse transcends from functionality into a statement-making object.
Perfect for mothers who are fiercely independent and never shy away from standing out in a crowd. Available on Outhouse-jewellery.com; ₹37,000.