Beyond flowers: Memorable Mother's Day gifts 2025

From home decor to a ceremonial tea set, a list of curated gifts your mother will adore

Ghazal Chengappa
Published7 May 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Oval Aura Bracelet
Oval Aura Bracelet

For a touch of radiance with the subtle interplay of 1/2 ct and 1/4 ct oval diamonds. Available on houseofquadri.com; price on request.

Modern Muse

Consider the classic, the gift of an iconic scent. Available on esteelauder.in; 9,800.

Also read: Source: Your guide to pistachio green-coded fashion

 

Champagne flutes

Emerald-tinted champagne flutes with gold stems to elevate your mother's special occasions. Available on nicobar.com; 4,200.

Mema shawl dress

A handcrafted midi with a sophisticated shawl collar and a unique hand-painted floral on signature linen. Available on manandesign.com; 16,500.

Matcha tea set

A luxurious ceremonial grade matcha tea set for her daily dose of wellness. Available on lemjapan.com; 8000.

Scribble Rust Throw

The Scribble Rust Throw adds a unique and cozy element to her home. Available on aa-living.com; 5,500.00

 

Shakti necklace

For all the strength she radiates, consider a handcrafted Shakti necklace. Available on vibewithmoi.in; 189,602.00

 

Cabas Longchamp L Tote Bag

The Cabas Longchamp L Tote is both stylish and practical. Available on longchamp.com; 33,000.

Also read: Chanel's Cruise show: Classic with a Gen Z twist

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsLoungeStyleBeyond flowers: Memorable Mother's Day gifts 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.