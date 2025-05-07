Beyond flowers: Memorable Mother's Day gifts 2025

For a touch of radiance with the subtle interplay of 1/2 ct and 1/4 ct oval diamonds. Available on houseofquadri.com; price on request.
Consider the classic, the gift of an iconic scent. Available on esteelauder.in; ₹9,800.
Emerald-tinted champagne flutes with gold stems to elevate your mother's special occasions. Available on nicobar.com; ₹ 4,200.
A handcrafted midi with a sophisticated shawl collar and a unique hand-painted floral on signature linen. Available on manandesign.com; ₹16,500.
A luxurious ceremonial grade matcha tea set for her daily dose of wellness. Available on lemjapan.com; ₹8000.
The Scribble Rust Throw adds a unique and cozy element to her home. Available on aa-living.com; ₹ 5,500.00
For all the strength she radiates, consider a handcrafted Shakti necklace. Available on vibewithmoi.in; ₹189,602.00
The Cabas Longchamp L Tote is both stylish and practical. Available on longchamp.com; ₹33,000.