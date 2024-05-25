What keeps multi-designer stores relevant?
SummaryUnderstanding the draw of multi-brand stores at a time when many designers are expanding their solo retail presence
Shopping for India-born brands began in the 1980s, when multi-brand designer stores like Ensemble in Mumbai turned the spotlight on homegrown designers such as Abraham and Thakore and Manish Arora. The designers didn’t have big budgets to open standalone stores, and consumers were just getting familiar with the country’s young fashion talent. Forty years later, with the entry of corporates into fashion, several designers are expanding their retail presence at lightning speed, opening standalone stores with music, lighting and furniture to reflect the designer’s vision. Multi-designer stores haven’t shut shop though; they are also growing but across tier-1 and tier-II cities.
What makes multi-designer stores relevant is the variety they offer, says Devika Sakhuja, co-founder of Vasa Indica, a multi-designer store that opened its first outlet in Delhi last week. “As brands grow, they may choose to open their own stores, yet multi-designer stores remain a vital sales channel due to the loyal customer base and curated experience," she says.