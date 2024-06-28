Why nail art is an act of self-expression
SummaryThe Indian nail care market is projected to reach over $2,000 million by 2031, driven by increasing awareness of self-care practices among millennial and Gen Z consumers
When Mary Ann Alexander, 23, sings, she wants the audience to notice more than just her voice—her nails should grab eyeballs as well. “I want them to shine," says Alexander, showing her freshly done zebra-lined and neon-painted nails. Last month, they were pink, encrusted with crystals, and green with gold ombre the month before. Since December, the Bengaluru resident has been getting nail art and extensions regularly, spending from ₹1,500- ₹2,500 a month.
“It’s a loop of sorts, where you first go because you want pretty nail extensions (which generally last three-four weeks, depending on maintenance), and then you revisit the salon to remove them, and then you find yourself with a new set."
Alexander isn’t the only one who’s turned her nails into a canvas of self-expression. Designer Marc Jacobs has been showing off nails as long as fingers on his social media, studded with stones on a tortoise shell bed—a look inspired by a nesting table.