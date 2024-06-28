Why nail art is an act of self-expression

For Delhi-based college student Mira Malhotra, nail art inspiration comes from international celebrities. When celebrity Hailey Bieber announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this year, her almond-shaped nails painted pale pink and adorned with micro cherry blossom flower motifs instantly grabbed Malhotra’s attention. She showed Bieber’s Instagram post to the nail artist at the salon she frequents. “I got them done the same day," recalls Malhotra, 19, who spent ₹1,500 from her pocket money. A month before, she had got a colourful, upside-down version of French tips (where you paint each nail, leaving the lunula, or the base half moon, in a different colour) and before that, for a college party, she’d opted for a tiger skin pattern in teal blue and black on her nails to add a pop of colour to her otherwise all-white outfit. Malhotra’s upper limit on nail art is ₹3,000 a month. Ask her why she likes to “invest" in her nails, pat comes the reply: “It’s fashion, for nails. Plus, it’s a mini way of telling the world who I am."