Source: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Table runner made from sustainably sourced, yarn-dyed cotton and adorned with lush fall foliage print. Available on williams-sonoma.com; ₹6,714.
Channel your inner ‘Erica Barry’ from Nancy Meyer's cult hit, Something's Gotta Give in this V-neck drop shoulder rib sweater, made from pure cotton yarn, from Brunello Cuccinelli's A/W 2024 collection. Available on shop.brunellocucinelli.com; ₹1,46,546.
Light-blue shirt with cut-away collar made from light-weight cotton and cashmere-blend twill. Available on mrporter.com; ₹90,458.
High-rise ‘Dame’ jeans from label Agolde, crafted from premium cotton, come with five pockets and turn-up cuffs. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹26,366.
Infuse your home with a cheery coastal vibe with this nine-inch tall glass vase inspired by the form of a shell. Available on thehouseofthings.com; ₹4,890.
Valentino Garavani red “VLOGO” pumps with elongated pointed toes topped with polished gold-tone logos and 20mm heels. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹83,140.
Crafted from suede, the “Flamenco” clutch is defined by its ruched design, chunky gold donut chain and detachable leather strap. Available on loewe.com; ₹3,97,000.
