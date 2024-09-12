Source: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

From a stylish sweater that is ‘so Erica Barry’ to a pretty table runner and a stylish suede bag, Lounge's round up shows you how to ace the trending Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Team Lounge
Published12 Sep 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Williams Sonoma Jacquard Foliage Table Runner
Williams Sonoma Jacquard Foliage Table Runner

Table Talk

Table runner made from sustainably sourced, yarn-dyed cotton and adorned with lush fall foliage print. Available on williams-sonoma.com; 6,714.

Brunello Cucinelli Cotton English Rib Sweater with Shiny Contrast Cuffs

‘So Erica Barry’

Channel your inner ‘Erica Barry’ from Nancy Meyer's cult hit, Something's Gotta Give in this V-neck drop shoulder rib sweater, made from pure cotton yarn, from Brunello Cuccinelli's A/W 2024 collection. Available on shop.brunellocucinelli.com; 1,46,546. 

Zegna Blue Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Shirt

Easy Blue

Light-blue shirt with cut-away collar made from light-weight cotton and cashmere-blend twill. Available on mrporter.com; 90,458. 

Agolde Dame High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Mom Fit

High-rise ‘Dame’ jeans from label Agolde, crafted from premium cotton, come with five pockets and turn-up cuffs. Available on mytheresa.com; 26,366.  

Taylor Shell Glass Vase by Home Artisan

Cosy Vibe

Infuse your home with a cheery coastal vibe with this nine-inch tall glass vase inspired by the form of a shell. Available on thehouseofthings.com; 4,890.  

Valentino Garavani 'VLOGO' Bold 20 Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

Red Alert

Valentino Garavani red “VLOGO” pumps with elongated pointed toes topped with polished gold-tone logos and 20mm heels. Available on net-a-porter.com; 83,140.  

Loewe ‘Flamenco’ Large Suede Bag

Get Suede

Crafted from suede, the “Flamenco” clutch is defined by its ruched design, chunky gold donut chain and detachable leather strap. Available on loewe.com; 3,97,000.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeStyleSource: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

