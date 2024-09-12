Source: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Table Talk Table runner made from sustainably sourced, yarn-dyed cotton and adorned with lush fall foliage print. Available on williams-sonoma.com; ₹6,714.

Brunello Cucinelli Cotton English Rib Sweater with Shiny Contrast Cuffs

‘So Erica Barry’ Channel your inner ‘Erica Barry’ from Nancy Meyer's cult hit, Something's Gotta Give in this V-neck drop shoulder rib sweater, made from pure cotton yarn, from Brunello Cuccinelli's A/W 2024 collection. Available on shop.brunellocucinelli.com; ₹1,46,546.

Zegna Blue Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Shirt

Easy Blue Light-blue shirt with cut-away collar made from light-weight cotton and cashmere-blend twill. Available on mrporter.com; ₹90,458.

Agolde Dame High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Mom Fit High-rise ‘Dame’ jeans from label Agolde, crafted from premium cotton, come with five pockets and turn-up cuffs. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹26,366.

Taylor Shell Glass Vase by Home Artisan

Cosy Vibe Infuse your home with a cheery coastal vibe with this nine-inch tall glass vase inspired by the form of a shell. Available on thehouseofthings.com; ₹4,890.

Valentino Garavani 'VLOGO' Bold 20 Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

Red Alert Valentino Garavani red “VLOGO” pumps with elongated pointed toes topped with polished gold-tone logos and 20mm heels. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹83,140.

Loewe ‘Flamenco’ Large Suede Bag