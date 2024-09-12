Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Source: Your style guide to nail the Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Team Lounge

From a stylish sweater that is ‘so Erica Barry’ to a pretty table runner and a stylish suede bag, Lounge's round up shows you how to ace the trending Nancy Meyers aesthetic

Williams Sonoma Jacquard Foliage Table Runner

Table Talk

Table runner made from sustainably sourced, yarn-dyed cotton and adorned with lush fall foliage print. Available on williams-sonoma.com; 6,714.

Brunello Cucinelli Cotton English Rib Sweater with Shiny Contrast Cuffs

‘So Erica Barry’

Channel your inner ‘Erica Barry’ from Nancy Meyer's cult hit, Something's Gotta Give in this V-neck drop shoulder rib sweater, made from pure cotton yarn, from Brunello Cuccinelli's A/W 2024 collection. Available on shop.brunellocucinelli.com; 1,46,546.

Zegna Blue Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Shirt

Easy Blue

Light-blue shirt with cut-away collar made from light-weight cotton and cashmere-blend twill. Available on mrporter.com; 90,458.

Agolde Dame High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Mom Fit

High-rise ‘Dame’ jeans from label Agolde, crafted from premium cotton, come with five pockets and turn-up cuffs. Available on mytheresa.com; 26,366.

Taylor Shell Glass Vase by Home Artisan

Cosy Vibe

Infuse your home with a cheery coastal vibe with this nine-inch tall glass vase inspired by the form of a shell. Available on thehouseofthings.com; 4,890.

Valentino Garavani 'VLOGO' Bold 20 Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

Red Alert

Valentino Garavani red “VLOGO" pumps with elongated pointed toes topped with polished gold-tone logos and 20mm heels. Available on net-a-porter.com; 83,140.

Loewe ‘Flamenco’ Large Suede Bag

Get Suede

Crafted from suede, the “Flamenco" clutch is defined by its ruched design, chunky gold donut chain and detachable leather strap. Available on loewe.com; 3,97,000.

